Former NFL Player Jamal Anderson Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence Act

Former Atlanta Falcons player Jamal Anderson was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence in Los Angeles on Nov. 5.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the 53-year-old former running back was taken into custody at his San Fernando Valley house after police officers responded to a call around 11 a.m. Police say that he was involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical after he allegedly strangled the victim.

Paramedics were called to the scene, but the victim declined treatment.

Anderson was released after posting a $50,000 bond, according to Los Angeles County jail records. No information was available about any upcoming court appearances.

The New York Post reported that the former Falcons player has a scheduled court date for Dec. 3 at 8:30 a.m.

Anderson, whom the Falcons selected in the 1994 NFL Draft in the seventh round, played his entire football career with the Atlanta team. He retired in 2001 after suffering a knee injury.

Before joining the NFL, Anderson, who was born in Woodland Hills, attended El Camino Real High School in Los Angeles. He played collegiate football at Moorpark College and the University of Utah. Although he wasn’t a household name, his best season came in 1998, when he rushed for 1,846 yards and scored 14 touchdowns. He earned a spot in the Pro Bowl that season, despite the Falcons’ loss to the Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl.

Sadly, this is not Anderson’s first brush with the law, according to WSB-TV. He has been arrested several times in Georgia since leaving the NFL.

Police officers arrested Anderson in 2009 for suspected cocaine possession. In 2016, Anderson was accused of exposing himself at a QuikTrip in Gwinnett County, but the clerk at the gas station refused to press charges, although the former athlete was banned from returning to the property.

Then in 2018, he was arrested after having a dispute with a limo driver who accused him of not paying a $50 fare. He was arrested repeatedly on several Driving Under the Influence (DUI) charges in DeKalb, Gwinnett, and Hall County.

RELATED CONTENT: San Antonio Confirms Status As U.S. Dia De Los Muertos Epicenter After Record Festival