Money by Selena Hill ‘New Birth Village’: Pastor Jamal Bryant Announces 390-Unit Housing Initiative New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is turning land into an affordable housing for Black families







Black homeownership rates continue to lag significantly behind those of white households, according to recent federal housing data. This comes as housing affordability continues to dominate national conversations around economic inequality and the racial wealth gap.

What is New Birth Village?

To address disparity, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is making a major investment in the Black community through a sweeping affordable housing initiative designed to help Black families build generational wealth. Under the leadership of Pastor Jamal Bryant, the Atlanta-based megachurch announced plans for New Birth Village, a transformational development expected to bring more than 390 homes to the region through a faith-centered public-private partnership model.

The church is contributing approximately 35 acres of debt-free land from its campus while also investing in predevelopment and infrastructure alongside development partners.

Strategic Wealth-Building Through Homeownership

According to the church, the initiative specifically targets middle-class families who often earn too much to qualify for subsidized housing programs but are increasingly priced out of homeownership in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The development is expected to serve first-time homebuyers, teachers, nurses, public safety workers, seniors, young professionals, and grandparents raising grandchildren. Church leaders say the goal is to create pathways to ownership in a housing market that continues to shut many Black families out.

“At its core, this is about turning renters into owners—creating a realistic and attainable entry point into homeownership,” reads a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

The multi-year project will also include mixed-use and community-centered spaces, along with future multifamily and senior housing developments. Wealth-building was intentionally woven into the project’s foundation. By offering homes below market value in a rapidly growing metro area, the development aims to help families build equity, create transferable assets, and circulate economic value within Black communities.

“We’re not just building homes — we’re building pathways to ownership,” Bryant said in the news release. “If the church can’t be part of creating opportunity, then we’re missing the moment.”

Beyond Housing: New Birth as an Economic Engine

The housing project is part of a broader push by New Birth to position itself as both a spiritual institution and an economic engine for Black communities. In recent years, the church has expanded several large-scale community initiatives, including the Bullseye Black Market, which featured approximately 400 Black-owned vendors across multiple shopping weekends, and scholarship programs that have distributed nearly $4 million to more than 500 students over five years. Its King’s Table Food Program has also served more than 1.4 million individuals since launching during the pandemic, distributing hundreds of thousands of pounds of food to families in need. Meanwhile, the church continues to deepen its focus on Black entrepreneurship through partnerships with initiatives such as Operation HOPE and the One Million Black Businesses campaign, which seeks to launch 1 million Black-owned businesses by 2030.

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