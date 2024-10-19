Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Jamal Crawford Signs With MSG Network For Upcoming Knicks Season The former New York Knicks player will fill in for 10 games for long-time Knick legend Walt 'Clyde' Frazier







Former New York Knicks player Jamal Crawford is reportedly heading to the MSG Network to join the broadcast team to fill in for several games for the legendary Walt “Clyde” Frazier.

According to The Athletic, Crawford, who recently did two years of play-by-play commentary with TNT Sports will be a game analyst for the upcoming NBA season with the MSG (Madison Square Garden–home of the Knicks and New York Rangers) Network. He will fill in for 10 games for long-time Knick legend Frazier. Crawford will be alongside regular MSG Network analyst Mike Breen when he takes over the duties.

Crawford, a three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award winner, played 20 seasons in the NBA. After starting his career with the Chicago Bulls in 2000, he also played with the Knicks, the Golden State Warriors, the Atlanta Hawks, the Portland Trail Blazers, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Phoenix Suns before ending his career with the Brooklyn Nets in 2020.

The New York Post reported that Crawford appeared for two seasons broadcasting on the NBA on the TNT program and in the booth for TNT Sports. Although he was a mainstay at TNT, the former NBA player reportedly turned down a chance offer to stay with the network for the upcoming 2024-25 season. The network will be broadcasting their last season (barring they win a current lawsuit against the NBA) as the NBA announced global media agreements with Disney, NBCUniversal, and Amazon, leaving TNT Sports’ parent company Warner Bros. Discovery out of the NBA businesses after being in business with the sports league for 40 years.

That may have played into the decision for Crawford to walk away from TNT as he is “a candidate to join either Amazon, NBC or ESPN,” according to The Athletic‘s Andrew Marchand.