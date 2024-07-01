Sports by Daniel Johnson Former NFL Star JaMarcus Russell Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged $74,000 Donation Theft Russell was also fired as a volunteer high school assistant coach.









JaMarcus Russell, the number-one draft pick in the 2007 NFL Draft, is accused of stealing a $74,000 donation to Williamson High School that was intended as a donation to the school’s athletic department.

Chris Knowles, a local business owner in Mobile, Alabama, said Russell approached him about making a donation to help the school purchase athletic equipment. Knowles then wrote a $74,000 check intended for the school. As ESPN reports, Knowles’ check never reached its intended recipient because Russell allegedly cashed the check at Navigator Credit Union in July 2022 and then withdrew $55,000 of the money.

According to Mobile County Public Schools officials, “JaMarcus Russell was relieved of his volunteer coaching duties at Williamson High School during the fall of last year.” In addition to his firing, Russell is also not allowed to return to the Williamson High School campus. He attempted to attend an event featuring the school’s during the week of June 22 but was informed that he was not welcome there.

Former No. 1 NFL draft pick JaMarcus Russell was fired as a volunteer assistant coach at his alma mater, Williamson High School in Mobile, AL, and is facing a lawsuit accusing him of taking a $74,000 check meant as a donation to the school. https://t.co/TNONWnoHv7 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 29, 2024

𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: Former #Raiders #1 overall pick Jamarcus Russell has been banned from his job as a volunteer football coach at his old high school after a lawsuit alleged that he took a $74,000 donation intended for the team and cashed it himself. pic.twitter.com/AkhBaIaM5h — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) June 29, 2024

JaMarcus Russell is both a defendant and plaintiff in an odd legal dispute where he's accused of soliciting a $74,000 check to donate to his high school football team, where he was a volunteer coach, and then keeping it. But he blames guy who wrote check. https://t.co/5LqSyxb06e. — Michael McCann (@McCannSportsLaw) June 29, 2024

The school district told WKRG, “Earlier this week, it was reiterated to Mr. Russell that he is not permitted to be around the football program or on school campus.”

According to a lawsuit filed on behalf of the credit union, which was obtained by The Athletic, although payment on the check should have resulted in Russell’s account being overdrafted, it was instead paid out due to an error.

Knowles informed WKRG that he had the check stopped after Russell failed to produce a receipt of the donation and he would not answer his phone calls. Russell was relieved of his duties during the fall of 2023, but the school district neither confirmed nor denied that the firing was related to the lawsuit, officially declaring Russell’s firing the result of personnel matters.

Russell’s attorney, Donald Briskman, informed WKRG that he could not comment on the case and in March 2024, nearly eight months after the credit union filed its lawsuit, Russell filed a counterclaim against Knowles for stopping the payment on the check. Russell did admit to depositing the check, but denied any wrongdoing, according to court documents obtained by the outlet.

The case is scheduled for an October 2024 trial.

Russell starred on the high school football team at Williamson High School before attending Louisiana State University, where he compiled 6,625 yards and 52 touchdowns in three years before being drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2007. Russell’s 18 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in three seasons make him one of the biggest draft busts in NFL history.