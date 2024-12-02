News by Daniel Johnson James Solomon Jr., One Of The First Black Students To Desegregate University Of South Carolina, Dies The University of South Carolina honored Solomon earlier this year, in April, the university erected a 12-foot monument in recognition of his role in desegregating USC.







James L. Solomon Jr., the first Black student to enroll in the University of South Carolina’s graduate program in mathematics, and one of only three Black students on the university’s campus in 1963, died on Nov. 29 at 94.

According to Fox Carolina, Solomon was a professor at South Carolina HBCU Morris College, located in Fort Sumter, before he decided to enroll at USC for graduate school.

In addition to Solomon, Henrie Monthieth Treadwell and Robert Anderson broke South Carolina’s color line for the first time since Reconstruction in 1963.

According to The Island Packet, Solomon earned a bachelor’s degree from Morris College and a master’s degree from Atlanta University. While he was teaching at his alma mater, after Anderson and Treadwell were admitted, he decided to apply to USC’s mathematics graduate program.

The University of South Carolina honored Solomon earlier this year, in April, the university erected a 12-foot monument in recognition of his role in desegregating USC.

Upon his death, the university issued a statement through a spokesperson offering their condolences to Solomon’s friends and family as well as honoring his accomplishments at USC.

“The University of South Carolina family is saddened by the death of James L. Solomon Jr. His legacy of bravery and service to community is an enduring inspiration to us all,” a university spokesman said in a statement. “His role in desegregating the Columbia campus, along with Henrie Monteith Treadwell and Robert G. Anderson, is immortalized on our campus as a testament to his personal courage and an unwavering commitment to justice. We share our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and everyone who was affected by his life of selfless sacrifice.”

Solomon also holds the distinction of being the first Black elected official in Fort Sumter since Reconstruction, which happened after he was elected to the Sumter District 17 school board.

In addition to this, Solomon eventually became a dean and the vice president of Morris College, one of the leaders of South Carolina’s Commission on Higher Education and the Department of Social Services, he was also involved with the Colombia Urban League, United Way of the Midlands, the American Public Welfare Association, and was elected the Chairman of Richland School District 1’s school board, making him the first Black person to occupy that role.

As a result of Solomon’s long history of public service, he was twice awarded the Order of the Palmetto, the highest civilian honor in South Carolina, bestowed upon him by former South Carolina governors Richard Riley and Carrol Campbell.

South Carolina Senator Tamekia Issac Devine, who represents District 19 in South Carolina, said in a statement on Twitter/X that Solomon’s legacy would live on.

“Sending my love & prayers to the Solomon family on the passing of Mr. James L. Solomon, Jr. who was 1 of 3 black students to integrate the ⁦University of South Carolina since Reconstruction & served this State for years in various leadership roles. He will be missed but his legacy lives on,” Senator Devine wrote.

Hamilton R. Grant, a State Representative representing South Carolina’s House District 79, also issued a statement on social media after Solomon’s death.

“I’m saddened to learn of the passing of Mr. James L. Solomon, Jr. Mr. Solomon was one of three black students to be admitted to the University of South Carolina since Reconstruction. My prayers are with The Solomon family during this difficult time. God bless this trailblazer and may he rest in peace,” Rep. Grant wrote.

