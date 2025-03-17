Jamie Foxx Tells Anti-DEI Supporters To ‘Leave Us Alone’ As He Tries To Amplify Black Stories

Jamie Foxx refuses to bow down to the anti-DEI movement. He wants those against amplifying diverse stories to “leave us alone” as he continues celebrating Black culture and history.

Foxx got real about the serious push to stifle DEI while on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of his upcoming documentary, “Number One on the Call Sheet.” The feature details the rise of Black entertainers in Hollywood, and Foxx spoke about the necessity of sharing these success stories.

“They trying to erase everything we do. They talking about the DEI, affirmative action, ‘we don’t need Black history.’ Why you picking on our history?” questioned Foxx in an interview with Extra. “So, we just do more history. The more you erase, the more we replace. So, that’s all it is. We ain’t gonna be shy about it. Leave us alone! Let us enjoy! Let us all be American.”

The “Back In Action” actor then emphasized how much Black people contribute to society. According to Foxx, whether through arts, fashion, or general coolness, the Black community’s impact should be uplifted and not minimized.

The Oscar winner added, “We give so much to the culture and look at what we give: We give them the swag, fashions, the bops, moves, everything—and we don’t charge! Well, give us back some of our stuff if it’s DEI!”

His words come at a time when DEI initiatives from the federal government to the corporate sphere remain at risk. As federal agencies cut programs designated to support identity groups, with corporate giants like Amazon and Target also scaling back their DEI efforts, this public support for diversity actions has become pivotal to its continuation.

Moreover, “Number One on the Call Sheet” calls attention to the importance of DEI and the obstacles Black actors have faced to gain recognition for their work. Acclaimed actresses such as Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Viola Davis, and Whoopi Goldberg detail their tumultuous journeys in entertainment, with fellow actors such as Kevin Hart, Denzel Washington, and Foxx also appearing in the documentary.

“Number One on the Call Sheet” premieres March 28 on Apple TV+ as a two-day film event.

RELATED CONTENT: Jamie Foxx Opens Up About Near-Fatal Medical Emergency: ‘I’m A Five-Percenter’