by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Jamie Foxx Opens Up About Near-Fatal Medical Emergency: ‘I’m A Five-Percenter’ “If sharing my story helps one person feel less alone, then it’s worth it,” Foxx said.







Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx is shedding new light on the near-fatal medical emergency that nearly claimed his life in 2023. Speaking with Variety’s Senior Culture & Events Editor Marc Malkin at the Golden Globes Red Carpet, Foxx revealed the severity of his condition and the slim odds of survival he overcame.

Foxx shared that a nurse in Atlanta dubbed him “a five-percenter,” referring to the less than 5% of patients who survive his type of severe brain bleeding and stroke. “I’m grateful every single day,” Foxx said, reflecting on the incident that left him hospitalized and fighting for his life.

Foxx’s Harrowing Ordeal

This isn’t the first time Foxx has spoken publicly about the health scare. In his Netflix comedy special, What Had Happened Was, released in December 2023, the actor opened up about the initial 15 days of his hospitalization. Foxx candidly recounted how doctors initially believed he wouldn’t survive. “I was knocking on death’s door,” he said in the special, which blends humor with deeply personal insights.

Foxx explained that the experience gave him a new perspective on life. “When you’re lying in that hospital bed, it’s not about fame or fortune — it’s about fighting to see another day,” he said.

A Resilient Recovery

Despite the dire prognosis, Foxx defied the odds. His journey to recovery included months of intensive care and therapy, during which he credited his family and medical team for their unwavering support. “The people around me — my family, my team — they kept me going,” Foxx said during the Golden Globes interview.

The 2023 health scare was a sobering chapter in Foxx’s life, one that he says has made him even more appreciative of his career and the people who stood by him. “It’s a second chance, and I don’t take that lightly,” he remarked.

Humor as Healing

In What Had Happened Was, Foxx used humor to process and share his experience, weaving his trademark wit into stories of survival. The special, praised for its blend of levity and vulnerability, highlights Foxx’s ability to turn personal challenges into relatable, heartfelt comedy.

Fans and critics alike applauded Foxx’s openness, with many noting how the special offered inspiration and hope to others facing health challenges. “If sharing my story helps one person feel less alone, then it’s worth it,” Foxx said.

A Message of Gratitude

At the Golden Globes, Foxx expressed deep gratitude for the medical professionals who saved his life, particularly the nurse who first dubbed him “a five-percenter.” He also emphasized the importance of regular health check-ups and listening to one’s body.

“Don’t ignore the signs,” Foxx urged. “If something feels off, get it checked out. It could save your life.”

Looking Ahead

Now fully recovered, Foxx is back to doing what he loves — entertaining audiences. His upcoming projects include new music and film roles, showcasing the actor’s determination to live life to the fullest.

For Foxx, his survival is more than just a personal triumph — it’s a reminder of life’s fragility and the resilience of the human spirit. “I’m here, and I’m going to make the most of it,” he said.

RELATED CONTENT: Nick Cannon Reflects On Lupus Journey, Calling Himself The ‘Black Tony Stark’