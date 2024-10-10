Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Jamie Foxx Says It Was ‘Excruciating’ To Relive Health Scare For Netflix Comedy Special Jamie Foxx is going in-depth about his 2023 health scare in an upcoming Netflix comedy special.







Jamie Foxx is revealing how “excruciating” it was reliving his health scare for a three-night comedy special he filmed for Netflix.

The Academy Award-winning actor is set to return to his comedic roots for a Netflix special with an unknown release date. CBS Mornings host Gayle King attended the last of Foxx’s three standup shows on Monday and shared a video she captured during the backstage celebration.

“Great weekend in Atlanta! Watching @iamjamiefoxx for the first time back on stage and talking about everything that he’s been through,” King wrote in her caption. “It’s part of a comedy special for Netflix called “What Had Happened Was…” and when it was all over, Jamie and his team felt terrific, and rightfully so!”

“You landed on the moon, man. Be so proud,” Foxx told the group while popping a bottle of champagne to celebrate.

“I wanna know how you feel after three nights?” King asked the Hollywood star.

“It was an excruciating time, opening those wounds every single day,” Foxx said in response.

“It was excruciating because — the worry is what gets you. Yeah, we’ve got a great show in the room, but we don’t know what they may laugh or what they may not laugh at,” Foxx said. “Usually, when you do a standup special, you go out for a year and work every nook and cranny, then you tape it. You don’t just show up in Atlanta and turn the camera on.”

King praised Foxx for his ability to open up about the health scare in such a way that made the audience laugh and cry simultaneously. “Only you could’ve done that,” she told the actor.

“It’s a personal journey, and I hope I never have to … I am never going to go through this again. My next jokes will start out, ‘Knock, knock!’” Foxx replied as the room burst into laughter. “I’ll do an hour and a half of ‘Knock, knock’ jokes.”

The clip ends with Foxx making a toast.

“Let’s sit back, watch it, and build toward a newer, brighter and healthier future.”

In the Netflix special, Foxx provides a detailed account of the mysterious illness that resulted in his hospitalization in April 2023, sharing his experience for the first time, Variety reports. The Ray star tackles the challenging topic in a humorous yet heartfelt one-man show filmed in front of a live audience.

Foxx announced the “intimate and engaging” standup special last month in an Instagram post that let fans know he would be opening up “like never before.”

Details on when Foxx’s Netflix special will premiere have yet to be announced.

