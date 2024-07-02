July 2, 2024
Jamie Foxx Opens Up About Traumatic Health Crisis
'I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything.'
After suffering a major health scare last year, multi-talented entertainer Jamie Foxx finally opened up about what he went through during that scary time.
Although he doesn’t get into specifics about his condition, fans and media were left speculating about its seriousness at the time since there were no public responses to what was going on with him. The discussion took place in Phoenix, and the video clip was shared on TikTok by a user named Dr. Brenda Combs.
“April 11 last year, I had a bad headache and asked my boy for an Advil,” Foxx said. “I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything.”
After snapping his fingers for emphasis, he then states, “So, I’m in Atlanta. My sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor. He said nah, gave me a cortisone shot. Next doctor said, ‘Something’s going on up there.’ I won’t say it on camera.”
The clip ends before he finishes the conversation with the people listening in.
@drbrendacombs Saw @Jamie Foxx ☑️ in downtown Phoenix today. He said April 11th 2023 he had a bad headache and asked a friend for an Advil. Woke up 20 days later with no memory of what happened😢🙏🏽His resilience is truly inspiring! 🙏#JamieFoxx #Inspiration #Hope #nevergiveup ♬ original sound – Dr Brenda Combs
In April 2023, the media reported that the In Living Color alum was hospitalized for an undisclosed illness. His daughter, Corinne, posted on her Instagram account confirming that her father was recovering after the medical emergency. Word of his health scare surfaced one day after the comedian was photographed in Atlanta on the set for his Netflix film Back in Action.
On Dec. 4, the talented artist appeared at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements to accept the Vanguard Award. After getting his award, he spoke to the audience and said that taking a walk to the podium was something he couldn’t do “six months ago.”
“I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough,” Foxx said.