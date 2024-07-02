Jamie Foxx Opens Up About Traumatic Health Crisis

After suffering a major health scare last year, multi-talented entertainer Jamie Foxx finally opened up about what he went through during that scary time.

Although he doesn’t get into specifics about his condition, fans and media were left speculating about its seriousness at the time since there were no public responses to what was going on with him. The discussion took place in Phoenix, and the video clip was shared on TikTok by a user named Dr. Brenda Combs.

“April 11 last year, I had a bad headache and asked my boy for an Advil,” Foxx said. “I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything.”

After snapping his fingers for emphasis, he then states, “So, I’m in Atlanta. My sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor. He said nah, gave me a cortisone shot. Next doctor said, ‘Something’s going on up there.’ I won’t say it on camera.”

The clip ends before he finishes the conversation with the people listening in.

In April 2023, the media reported that the In Living Color alum was hospitalized for an undisclosed illness. His daughter, Corinne, posted on her Instagram account confirming that her father was recovering after the medical emergency. Word of his health scare surfaced one day after the comedian was photographed in Atlanta on the set for his Netflix film Back in Action.