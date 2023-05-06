Amid Wonder And Worry, Jamie Foxx Is Reportedly Stable And Improving

Jamie Foxx is reported to be in stable condition. Sources close to the actor told People magazine “Jamie is stable and not in a life-threatening situation now.”

“He gets things done; he is focused and astute. What happened to him medically is serious enough to keep him in the hospital,” the source said.

According to the insider, the critically acclaimed actor has been advised to “keep his stress level down.”

News of the actor’s illness was shared by Foxx’s daughter Corinn. In the now-deleted Instagram post, the actress said that her father suffered a “medical complication.”

The actor was in Atlanta filming the upcoming Netflix movie Back In Action. Filming was briefly halted following the incident but it has since resumed.

The actor’s camp has been tight-lipped with details of his medical complication, but celebrities took their social media pages to show support for their peer.

“Sending you and prayers my movie huzbin,” Kerrie Washgton posted on IG.

Martin Lawrence, Lebron James and David Alan Grier also sent well wishes.

Three weeks after being hospitalized, Foxx broke his silence with an Instagram post thanking his fans for their support.

“Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed” The post read.

Born Eric Bishop, Foxx became a household name after starring in the sketch comedy show In Living Color. The comedic genius is best known for his character Wanda. He displayed his musical talents during his comedy routines where he wowed the audience by showing off his impeccable singing voice while playing the piano.

The singer-songwriter released five studio albums and has collaborated with more than 20 artists, including Dionne Warwick, Kanye West, Wale, Adina Howard and Busta Rhymes.

He won an Oscar Award for his portrayal of the legendary Ray Charles in 2005.

BLACK ENTERPRISE sends regards and well wishes to the beloved actor.

