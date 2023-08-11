Jamie Foxx Plays Pickleball After Anti-Semitic Accusations

Amid all the drama and chatter surrounding Jamie Foxx’s life in recent months, the actor is showing the one thing that makes him happy is a good ole game of pickleball.

The Academy Award-winning actor reposted a video to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 9 showing off his pickleball skills during a match against Olympic volleyball star Casey Patterson, Fox News reports.

“That Jamie Foxx spin will get ya…” Patterson wrote over the video he initially shared on his page.

Another video captured by TMZ provided a different angle that showed Foxx’s face.

“I got dead balls out here, dead balls,” Foxx can be seen saying in reference to their pickleball match.

“For all the comments who say @iamjamiefoxx didn’t hit that ball,” he wrote in his caption.

The pickleball video comes weeks after Foxx finally broke his silence in a video posted to his Instagram page giving fans an update on his health after he was hospitalized in April for an undisclosed medical emergency.

“I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back,” he said in part. “I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

Most recently, the “Ray” star deleted a message that called out fake friends but referenced the murder of Jesus Christ.

“THEY KILLED THIS DUDE NAME JESUS… WHAT DO YOU THINK THEY’LL DO TO YOU???!” the message read along with hashtags calling out “#fakefriends” and “#fakelove.”

Many on social media assumed Foxx’s words had an antisemitic meaning and attributed his use of “they” as a reference to the Jewish people. “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston was one of them and faced backlash after calling out Foxx for the alleged antisemitism.

Foxx removed the post and followed up with an apology to any who were offended.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

