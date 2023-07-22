Jamie Foxx Sheds A Tear In Video About His Recovery

Jamie Foxx took to Instagram to finally open up about a “medical complication” that put him in the hospital nearly four months ago. The 55-year-old actor posted a video to his page on Friday night, July 21, to thank his friends, family, and fans for all their ongoing support. He also talked a bit about what he endured while in recovery.

“First of all, I want to say thank you to everybody that prayed and sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back,” Foxx began the video.

He continued to explain his silence during much of the ordeal, telling his fans that he didn’t want anyone to see him while he was in bad health.

“I went through something I thought I would never, ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure if I was going to make it through.”

In the video, Foxx spoke from a nondescript gray-walled room, but he appeared to be out of the hospital. The They Cloned Tyrone actor specifically credited his daughter, sister, medical team, and God for keeping him alive.

“I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way; they kept it airtight, didn’t let nothing out. They protected me, and that’s what I hope everyone can have in moments like these,” Foxx said.

As previously reported, Foxx was admitted to the hospital for an unspecified “medical complication.” After weeks passed without more information, people began to speculate about the state of his condition or his recovery outlook.

Foxx talked a bit about how it felt to have rumors floating around about him. He expressed, “By being quiet, sometimes things get out of hand. People say what I got, some people said I was blind, but as you can see, the eyes are working just fine. Said I was paralyzed, I’m not paralyzed. I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back, and I’m able to work.”

Foxx showed that his sense of humor remained intact when he referenced his upcoming movie They Cloned Tyrone. He clarified, “I’m not a clone.”

“I just want to say that I love everybody, and I love all of the love that I got,” Foxx concluded. “If you see me out, and I sometimes burst into tears, it’s because it’s been tough; I’ve been sick, man. But now I’ve got my legs back under me, so you gonna see me out.”

Some of his big-name friends flooded his comments to show their love for him. Most notably, The Rock, Walter Jones, Will Smith, Michael B. Jordan, Viola Davis, and LL Cool J expressed their support.