Jamie Foxx Vacations In Mexico With Family After Health Scare

As fans worry worldwide continue to fret over Jamie Foxx‘s health, the Oscar winning entertainer was seen enjoying himself with family on vacation.

According to PEOPLE, the In Living Color alumnus spent some R&R time in Tulum, Mexico. Although there has been speculation about what exactly brought the singing actor to a hospital bed, he has expressed thanks that he is still around to experience life.

In fact, he posted an acknowledgment several days ago n his Instagram account.

“You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light… I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day… #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays”

Foxx isn’t the only one spotted on vacation with his family. Miami Heat legend, Dwyane Wade was also seen taking in the sunshine with family. .

People reported just several days after becoming one of the latest members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Wade vacationed with his wife, Gabrielle Union, and their 4-year-old daughter, Kaavia James. Wade shared video clips of the trip on his Instagram account. T

No location was listed as they were seen on a boat having fun. In one clip, Kaavia is shown dancing as her parents looked on. There were solo shots of Union and Wade enjoying the sun and weather. One clip shows the retired basketball player looking at his phone as the clip is labeled “The Reset ❗❗.”

We’re happy to see Foxx and Wade enjoying the spoils of their labor and talent.

