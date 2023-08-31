Jamila Robinson In As New Editor-In-Chief At Conde Nast

Jamila Robinson is adding to the diversity at Condé Nast’s executive board. The writer has been announced as the new editor in chief of the media company’s culinary brands, Bon Appétit and Epicurious.

Fashion Week Daily reported the news, as the newly-appointed executive will provide over 20 years of experience, including her most recent role as assistant managing editor at The Philadelphia Inquirer, to the chief position. While at the news publication, Robinson also spearheaded their diversity, equality and inclusion efforts since 2020.

Robinson’s wide-ranging experiences made her a natural candidate for the role, with her dual passion for writing and cooking making her quite knowledgeable with the food brands and their growing audience.

She is set to begin her reign on Sept.18.

“I’m thrilled to join Bon Appétit and Epicurious, and their deeply talented and award-winning teams of creatives who invite audiences to the table through recipes, restaurants, and food culture,” Robinson said of her new appointment. “For me, food is an art form that intersects with every part of life and connects communities. This role is an exciting new chapter in my commitment to building a longer table and showing the world that food culture is for everyone.”

At Bon Appétit, Robinson will replace Dawn Davis, who will be passing on the baton to another Black woman to take the platform to greater heights.

Of Robinson’s appointment, Condé Nast’s Chief Content Officer Anna Wintour, said, ““It’s not every day you get to meet an accomplished writer and editor who has led features departments and food organizations, is a competitive figure skater, classically trained violinist, teacher, world traveler, and an absolute star in the kitchen.”

The former Vogue editor-in-chief added, “Jamila is all of these things and more, and I’m thrilled she’s coming to lead Bon Appétit and Epicurious.”

