Women by Jeroslyn JoVonn Jamila Thompson Named Chief Of Staff To U.S. Trade Representative Her promotion follows years of Thompson serving as acting chief of staff and senior advisor.







Jamila Thompson has been appointed as the United States Trade Representative (USTR) official chief of staff.

The USTR announced Thompson’s new role on Sept. 12. Her promotion follows years of Thompson serving as USTR’s acting chief of staff and senior advisor.

Now as chief of staff, Thompson will support the agency’s efforts in advocating for working communities and expanding opportunities across all segments of society. Her extensive resume in government includes serving as chief of staff for Georgia’s Fifth Congressional District and as deputy chief of staff for U.S. Representative John Lewis (GA). She also worked as a legislative assistant for Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) after spending years as a volunteer coordinator and translator for various non-profit organizations.

“Jamila has been an indispensable advisor, colleague, and teammate since my first day as the U.S. Trade Representative,” said Ambassador Katherine Tai. “From our time together in Congress until now, Jamila has been the epitome of wise counsel, sound judgment, and invaluable compassion. As USTR continues to use trade to bring about economic justice and drive inclusive economic growth, Jamila’s wealth of experience, including as a senior staff member to the late Congressman John Lewis, will help anchor our work in the principles of fairness and equity for all.”

Thompson previously served on the Mayor’s Advisory Commission on Caribbean Affairs in Washington, D.C., and is a senior fellow at the Stennis Center for Public Service Leadership. In Spring 2015, Goucher College honored Jamila as one of the inaugural recipients of its Distinguished Alumnae and Alumni Award. She is also a graduate of the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS).

With the title of chief of staff, Thompson “will also continue to prioritize the health and well-being of USTR as an institution and invest in the growth and development of our people, as she has been doing all this year,” Tai said. “I could not be prouder to have her as my chief of staff.”

RELATED CONTENT: The Swearing-in of USTR Ron Kirk