Earn Your Leisure & Chakabars Work With African Developers To Build 300-Acre Housing Project In Ghana

In a press release shared with Black Enterprise, Earn Your Leisure, activist Chakabars, and developers Alvin Bekoe, Kwame Blay, and Tuyee Yeboah announced the groundbreaking development of a 300-acre housing project in Accra, Ghana, to promote economic prosperity in Africa.

Earn Your Leisure co-founders Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings along with the group named the initiative the Sanbra City Project. The project aims to provide modern and sustainable housing options to the diaspora to help Diasporans reconnect to their roots in the Motherland. There are numerous phases, and phase one consists of competitively priced luxury homes called The Cascades. It will be built across 30 acres and feature amenities for the community, such as a pool, sports facilities, bicycle lanes, a grocery store, and co-working spaces.

Housed just 15 minutes from the Kotoka International Airport, the team broke ground in August 2024 and anticipates completion by October 2027.



Courtesy of Earn Your Leisure

Chakabars and the Earn Your Leisure team hope that this project will help African descendants reconnect with their roots in Africa. By working with developers from Ghana, they aim to create more opportunities for others to invest in the continent, provide economic growth opportunities, and connect back to what may have been lost. “Our vision is to create a sustainable and thriving community that not only addresses the housing deficit but also invites people from the diaspora to come home and invest in their future,” Blay said in a statement.

According to the Daily Guide Network, the Cascades will host two-bedroom unit apartments starting at $180,000, four-bedroom townhouses from $275,000, and five-bedroom villas at $450,000. To help fund the massive project, developers are working with Plotus Investments Limited through EPC+F contracts, Turkish company ARSAN Group, and banks, including Stanbic Bank Ghana and First National Bank. Both financial institutions offer discounted mortgages to make homeownership accessible and affordable.



Courtesy of Earn Your Leisure

Through this, more than 300 potential buyers have already been secured during Investfest 2024, proving that the interest in the development is real.

Several prominent names have had their eyes on Africa’s economic growth and development, making moves for the continent to thrive in the future in several industries. Academy Award-nominated actor Idris Elba announced earlier this month that he is focusing on building new movie studios across the continent to give natives “the chance to tell their own stories.” His first project will be housed on the island of Zanzibar, known for its gorgeous white sand beaches.

The island’s government has already committed close to 200 acres of land to the development, which Elba hopes will be the foundation for a global entertainment hub.

