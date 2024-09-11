Politics by Mitti Hicks 4 Key Takeaways From First Harris-Trump Debate The two candidates clashed on stage as they debated a wide range of issues, including the economy, abortion, foreign policy, immigration, and even race issues.







Americans watched Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump debate for the first—and possibly the last—time on Sept. 10 in Philadelphia on ABC News, less than two months before Election Day.

Here are four key takeaways from the debate for Black voters before heading to the polls.

Harris Hones In On Plan To Fight For The Middle Class

Right off the bat, the first topic during the debate was the economy. As ABC moderator David Muir pointed out, the economy and cost of living are the No. 1 issue among voters.

While Harris danced around the first question of the night, whether she believes Americans are better off than they were four years ago, she said she was the only candidate on stage with a plan to lift up America’s middle-class and working people.

“I intend on extending a tax cut for those families of $6,000, which is the largest child tax credit that we have given in a long time, so that those young families can afford to buy a crib, buy a car seat, buy clothes for their children,” Harris said. “I love our small businesses. My plan is to give a $50,000 tax deduction to startup small businesses, knowing they are part of the backbone of America’s economy.”

Trump said his economic plan is to increase the tariffs on imported goods.

“Other countries are going to finally, after 75 years, pay us back for all that we’ve done for the world, and the tariff will be substantial,” said Trump.

Trump Doesn’t Answer If He Would Veto Nationwide Abortion Ban

There was a lengthy back and forth between Harris and Trump when ABC News moderators asked the candidates about the issue of abortion. In the past, Trump has touted that he is “proud” to be the most “pro-life president in American history.”

Moderators asked Trump twice if he would veto a nationwide abortion ban if he were re-elected.

Trump doubled down on his position that he does believe in abortion exceptions in the cases of rape or incest.

He says, “I’m not signing a ban, and there’s no reason to sign a ban because we’ve gotten what everybody wanted. Democrats, Republicans, and everybody else and every legal scholar wanted it to be brought back to the states,” Trump said. “I’m not in favor of an abortion ban, but it doesn’t matter because this issue has now been taken over by the states.”

When moderators asked Harris if she would support any restrictions on a woman’s right to an abortion, she replied, “I absolutely support reinstating the protections of Roe v Wade.

Harris Calls Out Trump’s Controversies On Race

Muir asked Trump about his allegations last month on how he didn’t know how Vice President Harris was Black until several years ago when she happened to “turn Black.” Muir asked Trump if he believed it was appropriate to weigh in on the racial identity of his opponent.

“I don’t care what she is, I don’t care,” Trump responded. “You make a big deal out of something. I couldn’t care less. Whatever she wants to be is okay with me […] All I can say is I read where she was not Black, that she put out, and I’ll say that. And then I read that she was Black, and that’s okay.”

Harris replied to his remarks, calling it a tragedy that Trump has attempted to use race to divide the American people throughout his career.

“Let’s remember how Donald Trump started. He owned buildings, and he was investigated because he refused to rent property to Black families,” said Harris. “Let’s remember this is the same individual who took out a full-page ad in the New York Times calling for the execution of five young Black and Latino boys who were innocent, The Central Park Five. [He] took out a full-page ad calling for their execution. This is the same individual who spread birther lies about the first Black president of the United States. I think the American people want better than that.”

Trump Doubles Down on False Claims About Haitian Migrants “Eating Dogs”

On the topic of immigration, former President Trump brought up false claims floating around about Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, eating pet dogs and cats of residents even though city leaders reportedly said the claims are false with “no credible reports” of pets being harmed.

“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs. They’re eating the pets of the people that live there, and this is what’s happening in our country,” said Trump. “She’s destroying this country, and if she becomes president, this country doesn’t have a chance of success. Not only success, we’ll end up being Venezuela on steroids.”

