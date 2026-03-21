Janet Jackson Inks Deal With Believe Music Publishing

By Robert Hill

Janet Jackson has signed a new long-term deal with Believe, bringing her full music catalog to the company’s publishing division.

The deal will move Jackson’s entire catalog to Believe’s recently launched publishing division, which marks a big step for both the artist and the independent company. Financial details have not been released, but members of the company highlight the continued value of Jackson’s music to their growing business.

Believe is a France-based independent music company that supports artists and labels, providing distribution and publishing services. The company’s publishing division, which launched recently, is expanding through partnerships with high-profile artists.

The publishing arm was launched in October 2025, more than two years after the company acquired Sentric Music Group.

The deal consists of Jackson bringing her full catalog under that division, although financial details have yet to be disclosed. This move serves as a strategic step for Jackson and Believe as the company continues to grow its presence in music publishing.

The CEO and vice president of publishing have expressed their excitement for the deal and the value Jackson’s music will bring.

“Janet Jackson is truly a one-of-a-kind artist, with a strong vision for her music and where she wants to drive her career,” Believe’s CEO of Publishing, Chris Meehan, said, as reported by Variety. “She brings an iconic and rich catalogue to Believe Music Publishing and I couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come.”

Jackson, a five-time Grammy Award winner, has built a decades-long career that has made her an influential artist within the music industry. She is also a recipient of two Emmys, a Golden Globe, and has been nominated for an Oscar.

She has sold over 180 million records worldwide. Her success has been translated financially, as she has an estimated net worth of $180 million, which highlights the value and impact of her career.

“Janet Jackson is one of the most influential and important songwriters in music, with a unique creative vision,” said Peter McCamley, Believe’s VP of Publishing, in a statement, according to Billboard. “We’re thrilled to welcome her to the Believe Music Publishing family, and we very much look forward to working with her in the future.”

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