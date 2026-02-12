Iconic Albums By Janet Jackson, Tupac, Eric B. & Rakim Inducted Into Grammy Hall Of Fame

The Recording Academy has announced the albums and songs been inducted into this year’s Grammy Hall Of Fame, including LPs by 2Pac, Janet Jackson, and Eric B. & Rakim.

The songs and albums, all over 25 years old, will be honored at the Grammy Museum on May 8 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills during the Recording Academy’s Grammy Hall Of Fame® Gala, which will also feature performances.

A total of three songs and 11 albums have been inducted. Songs include “Jesus Gave Me Water” by The Soul Stirrers and “Trouble in Mind” by Bertha “Chippie” Hill.

Albums include Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, 2Pac’s All Eyez On Me, Eric B. & Rakim’s Paid in Full, and Funkadelic’s Maggot Brain.

“It’s a privilege to recognize these influential recordings as the 2026 Grammy Hall Of Fame inductees,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, in a written statement. “Each selection reflects the creativity, craft, and cultural impact that recorded music can carry across decades. We’re honored to help preserve these works and celebrate the artists and communities behind them, so their legacies continue to inspire generations to come.”

“The Grammy Hall Of Fame is a vital bridge between music’s past and present—honoring recordings that changed the way we listen, create and connect,” added Michael Sticka, president/CEO of the Grammy Museum. “We’re proud to celebrate this year’s class at the Grammy Hall Of Fame Gala this May.”

Eligible recipients will receive an official certificate from the Recording Academy. The recordings are selected each year by a special member committee of knowledgeable professionals from all branches of the recording arts. The list is then ratified by the Recording Academy’s National Board of Trustees. The Grammy Hall Of Fame currently has 1,179 songs that have been inducted.

Here’s the full list of this year’s inducted recordings:

ALL EYEZ ON ME

2Pac

Album

AMOR PROHIBIDO

Selena

Album

CAR WHEELS ON A GRAVEL ROAD

Lucinda Williams

Album

DREAMBOAT ANNIE

Heart

Album

“JESUS GAVE ME WATER”

The Soul Stirrers

Song

JOURNEY IN SATCHIDANANDA

Alice Coltrane

Album

MAGGOT BRAIN

Funkadelic

Album

OK COMPUTER

Radiohead

Album

“ORANGE BLOSSOM SPECIAL”

The Rouse Brothers

Song

PAID IN FULL

Eric B. & Rakim

Album

PINK MOON

Nick Drake

Album

RHYTHM NATION 1814

Janet Jackson

Album

“TROUBLE IN MIND”

Bertha “Chippie” Hill

Song

YOU’LL SING A SONG AND I’LL SING A SONG

Ella Jenkins

Album

