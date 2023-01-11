Janet Jackson Implements #MeToo Checks To Ensure Non-Toxic Environment During Tour

The ‘Rhythm Nation’ superstar is setting rules into place ahead of her ninth concert tour.

As Janet Jackson gears up for her “Together Again” world tour, an inside source revealed the singer’s plans to implement #MeToo checks to ensure everyone is working under safe and comfortable conditions.

According to The Sun, the insider said Jackson’s gesture is to curate a non-toxic environment for her tour crew.

“The checks will see everyone from her dancers and bandmates to crew and general staff vetted to ensure they don’t have a history of abuse,” the source said. “It’s not cheap to do but for Janet and those close to her, creating a safe and kind work environment is more important than profits.

“She also wants a completely non-toxic working environment for all her staff and by implementing these early checks she is eradicating the risk.”

The source added that the upcoming tour is a massive undertaking, slated to make $85 million. “A show that big and of the scale Janet plans cannot ­afford anything to happen to it,” the source said.

Such steps are not new. As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Grammy-winning artist Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, implemented #MeToo checks for her Renaissance album, where she investigated producers and rejected artists who had a history of abuse or harassment.

Sources reported that the “Together Again” tour will celebrate Jackson’s 50th anniversary in entertainment, spotlighting two of her most acclaimed and beloved albums, janet (1993) and The Velvet Rope (1997).

The 40-date tour is set to start April 14 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, and will conclude June 21 in Seattle.

As a bonus, rapper Ludacris is reportedly in the tour lineup as Jackson’s special guest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson)

Tickets have been available for purchase via Live Nation since December.