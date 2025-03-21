News by Kandiss Edwards Janitor Guilty Of Spreading STD’s By Urination In Drinking Water Given 6 Years In Prison Lucio Diaz pled guilty to one charge of aggravated assault for the intentional spread of Herpes.







In March 2024, a janitor from Houston was sentenced to six years in prison for aggravated assault after he was found guilty of contaminating office drinking water with his urine, leading to the spread of sexually transmitted diseases, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Lucio Diaz, 53, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors said the “weapon” in this case was his bodily fluids, which he used to intentionally spread infections. Diaz originally faced four counts but accepted a plea deal.

According to court documents, Diaz was arrested in October 2022 after an investigation. A female employee at Westmont Medical Building noticed a foul odor coming from the water cooler. She became increasingly concerned after her personal water bottles, which she brought from home to avoid the office water, began to emit the same odor.

“I raised [the water bottle] to my face, smelled it, and it smelled like urine,” the employee told KHOU 11.

Suspicious, the woman placed a hidden camera inside the office. Video footage showed Diaz tampering with both office and personal water sources. The footage reportedly captured Diaz rubbing his genitals on and urinating into multiple water bottles and the water cooler.

“He just picked it up, removed the cap and proceeded to put his penis halfway into the bottle. He then tilted it up so that his penis was surrounded by the water,” she said.

Diaz’s Harmful Intention

After his arrest, Diaz admitted to the crime, telling investigators he had been infecting water bottles and other drinking sources for eight months. Diaz urinated and placed his privates inside water bottles at the office for eight months, saying he had ‘malicious intent’ and it was a “sickness,” according to court records cited by the Houston Chronicle.

Diaz tested positive for Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1 and Chlamydia at the time of his arrest.

Pending Lawsuit

Four women have since filed lawsuits against Diaz, the janitorial company that employed him, the building owner, the management company, the maintenance firm, and the cleaning contractor. They allege they contracted incurable sexually transmitted infections due to Diaz’s actions. Following the initial lawsuit, nine additional women have come forward, claiming they also contracted the same diseases.

While Diaz’s criminal case has been closed, the civil lawsuit is still pending.

