Boxer Janaya Berry’s Father Schools Misogynist Influencer For Insulting Daughter

During a press conference, the father of female boxer Janaya Berry, chastised an influencer named Thiirty after he referred to his daughter as a bitch.

The clip doesn’t show when Thiirty called Berry a bitch, but it picks up with her father’s reaction, who responded directly to the influencer. It was posted March 13 by Aiden Ross’ Brand Risk Promotions, before the March 14 fight between Berry and Kristina Santa.

As Thiirty was speaking to the crowd from behind a microphone, Berry’s father, Jarvis addressed him.

“I ain’t gonna lie. I’m pissed.” He told Thiirty that any man who calls a woman a bitch, must have been taught by his father to “call a woman a bitch, so, in other words, he’s probably calling Mama, sisters, aunties, and everybody that. So that means you’re addressing Mama and your girl and whoever else you’re addressing.”

Jarvis Berry said, “Because a real man will not call a woman a bitch. A real man will come straight up and say what he got to say without attacking my daughter.”

As he finished what he has to say, Thiirty said he had a problem with whoever he was arguing with when he called Berry a bitch. The father wasn’t trying to hear that noise.

“Apologize to my daughter,” Jarvis Berry said. “That’s right now, apologize to my daughter.”

Janaya Berry’s father PRESSED Thiirty for calling Janaya a B*TCH 😬 pic.twitter.com/zq2m97PyGs — Brand Risk Promotions (@BrandRisk) March 14, 2026

Janaya Berry, who played college basketball at West Virginia University, beat the previously undefeated Santa.

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