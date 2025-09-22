News by Sharelle B. McNair Laura Loomer Calls Jasmine Crockett A ‘Ghetto Black B**** Who Hates America’ After Discussing Charlie Kirk Congress Vote All 215 Republicans and 95 Democrats voted, with 58 Democrats, largely from the Congressional Black caucus, voting against the resolution honoring Charlie Kirk.







Far-right pundit and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer jumped on X to push racist rhetoric toward Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Tx.) as Crockett explained her disappointment that only two white members of Congress voted against a resolution honoring Charlie Kirk.

Loomer, host of Loomer Unleashed, reposted a clip of a Sept. 21 segment of CNN’s State of the Union where Crockett pointed out that a majority of the “no” votes on Capitol Hill came from members of color, including her. While expressing how it hurt her heart that white members still couldn’t see past some of the hateful and hurtful things Kirk, who was killed on Sept. 10, said about Black and other people of color, the conspiracy theorist decided to express her own thoughts. “It hurts my heart that we have ghetto black b****es who hate America serving in Congress,” she said, tagging the congresswoman.

It hurts my heart that we have ghetto black bitches who hate America serving in Congress.@JasmineForUS https://t.co/Jptke4vtxh — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 21, 2025

While she thought she might receive support for her racist tone, X users proved the opposite, one even suggesting that she make another run for Congress if she is unhappy with current leadership. “If you don’t like it, why don’t you run for Congress and get embarrassed again? Lmao,” @trackingdonald wrote.

If you don’t like it, why don’t you run for Congress and get embarrassed again? Lmao — Trump Tracker (@trackingdonald) September 21, 2025

Other users pointed out her looks, accusing her of changing her face, saying, “It hurts my eye looking at your self-inflicted face mutilation.”

Another user warned her to stop with the banter and look at herself in the mirror. “Can you stop? You sound like trash, and yet you call her ghetto? Practice what you preach,” @lizshrum said.

Can you stop? 🛑 You sound like trash and yet you call her ghetto?



Practice what you preach. — Liz Jennings (@lizshrum) September 21, 2025

The House of Representatives made a move against political violence by passing a resolution in honor of Kirk. According to Fox News, all 215 Republicans and 95 Democrats voted, with 58 Democrats, mainly from the Congressional Black caucus, voting against it. Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) were the only two white lawmakers to take a stance against it.

During her interview, Crockett expressed her disappointment with her colleagues who voted for it. “When I saw the ‘no’ votes, there were only two Caucasians. For the most part, the only people who voted ‘no’ were people of color,” she said.

“Because the rhetoric that Charlie Kirk continuously put out there was rhetoric that specifically targeted people of color. And so it is unfortunate that even our colleagues could not see how harmful his rhetoric was, specifically to us.”

Crockett and other Black women serving the country have been targets of racism from MAGA affiliates for years. Still, after Kirk, a podcaster and founder of Turning Point USA, was murdered during a college campus appearance, things have turned up a notch.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is one of the latest to catch the random rage of Loomer, who doesn’t have any official ties to the White House or President Donald Trump. Following back-and-forth commentary with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), Trump publicly admitted that he wants Omar deported back to her home country of Somalia, with unprecedented support from Loomer.

After Omar tweeted her love for being born a Muslim, born in Somalia and proud to be an American, Loomer retweeted, saying, “This is why Muslims need to be banned from holding office in the US.” “Notice how she said she’s proud to be Muslim before she said she’s proud to have “become” American. This is why Muslims need to be banned from holding office in the US,” she said.

“They love Islam more than America. Totally incompatible. Send her back.”

