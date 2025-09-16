Politics by Jeroslyn JoVonn Jasmine Crockett Likens Trumps’ Use Of ICE To ‘Slave Patrols’ Rep. Jasmine Crockett compared Trump’s ICE forces to "slave patrols," saying Americans would recognize the parallel if Black history weren’t under attack.







Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) criticized Trump’s ICE raids on Democratic-run cities, calling them a “slave patrol” tactic that does nothing to make anyone safer.

Crockett sat down with MSNBC’s Ali Velshi on Sept. 14, where she compared Trump’s deployment of militarized police in Democratic-run cities to the “slave patrols” of the antebellum South, when white men hunted and captured escaped slaves.

“But as somebody who understands history, when I see slave patrols, now I never lived through the slave patrol period, but if you know the history of policing in this country, Then you understand that they were born out of slave patrols and now with the Supreme Court saying this, it’s almost like you can just go grab them up,” Crockett said, as captured by Fox News.

Amid conservative attention on the murder of 20-year-old Kayla Hamilton, who was sexually assaulted and strangled by an undocumented immigrant, Crockett argued that White supremacists commit murders at up to five times the rate of undocumented immigrants.

“None of us want to be unsafe. Yeah, but we’re not looking at the facts,” Crockett said. “We’re not look at the fact that immigrants, regardless of how many times you’re going to cherry-pick and say well, there was this one immigrant that was here illegally, and they ended up killing this one person. Well, for every immigrant that you have an example of, I’ll raise you at least two to five White supremacists, if not more, right?”

Crockett also weighed in on the Supreme Court’s recent decision allowing the Trump administration to lift restrictions on immigration raids in Los Angeles, which permits federal agents to use broad criteria, like speaking Spanish, to question individuals. She argued that all Americans should be concerned about the ruling, noting that a proper education in Black history would show how the country is repeating past injustices.

“It’s almost like you can just go grab them up — that is what they’re saying. And that is a problem,” Crockett said. “We all should have a problem with that. But when you don’t want to teach American history, that includes Black history, then you lose out on the benefit of understanding that we have been down this road before, and it was not good, and we fixed it once, and it is a shame that we are relitigating this and we are going to have to fix it again.”

RELATED CONTENT: Marjorie Taylor Greene Keeps Jasmine Crockett’s Name In Her Mouth Claiming She Doesn’t Understand ‘The Black Struggle’