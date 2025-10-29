News by Sharelle B. McNair Responding to Trump’s ‘Low-IQ Person’ Remark, Jasmine Crockett Wonders ‘What Black Woman Hurt Him In His Past’ 'I wish people would look at the fact that you have a President of the United States who is consistently obsessing over two women of color who are members of the House.'







In responding to President Donald Trump’s “low-IQ” comment about her, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) wondered which Black woman may have stepped on his heart.

Trump dodged questions about his MRI appointment aboard Air Force One, oddly switching the focus to Crockett—again—and New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. While answering questions about an unconstitutional) third term, the president said his team has a good chance at making that happen, alluding to the Democratic Party’s lack of suitors and calling Crockett “a low-IQ person.”

The University of Houston Law Center graduate didn’t hold back in her response, wondering why it’s also the Black women and other women of color that he goes after.

“I’m waiting on a reporter to finally ask him what is his IQ. He doesn’t even know what a low IQ is. He don’t even know which scores are low,” Crockett told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. “…Listen, he’s never been known to be an Einstein. This is not a guy who got in on merit when it came to going to college. This is someone who, but for him being born with a silver spoon, probably wouldn’t have gotten into anybody’s institution, unlike me,” she said.

“I am not worried about that,” she added. “And I wish people would look at the fact that you have a President of the United States who is consistently obsessing over two women of color who are members of the House. You are the president. You have a lot more power than we do. But, obviously, you consistently feel threatened.”

Not only did she mention the president continuously targeting Black women, Crockett pointed the finger at the entire Trump administration as several members have it out for women such as New York attorney general Letitia James.

“And that is why we have seen the attacks on Black women in general from this administration,” Crockett added. “I don’t know what Black woman hurt him in his past, honey, but it is really taking him through it.”

Outside of her work on Capitol Hill, Crockett is known for calling Trump out and his MAGA loyalists for pushing racist rhetoric. She even defended referring to him as a “wannabe Hitler,” according to Fox News.

Both Crockett and AOC made headlines in 2024 for getting into it with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a well-known Trump supporter, after Greene attacked Crockett for her use of false eyelashes during an Oversight Committee hearing. AOC jumped in to defend her colleague.

“How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person?” she added.

In the meantime, AOC is using Trump’s IQ jabs to fundraise. “Hello, Mr. President! Out of curiosity, did those doctors ask you to draw a clock by any chance? Was that part hard for you, too?” she wrote in a fundraising email. “Asking for 340 million people.”

