Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says Marjorie Greene’s Comments About Her Appearance Were ‘Absolutely’ Racist

Democratic Texas representative Jasmine Crockett has spoken out about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s comments about her eyelashes. After the viral comments made during a meeting, Crockett told The Hill that Greene’s words about her physical appearance show that she’s “absolutely” racist.

Crockett said, “She is racist. I mean, I don’t have any questions about that. Because, I mean, I don’t know that she’s ever attacked her colleagues.” She pointed out that Greene has never attacked any of their white colleagues’ appearances, but the Georgia representative insulted Crockett about her false eyelashes.

She specifically mentioned Greene’s many conflicts with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo).

“Her and Boebert aren’t getting along. Boebert has clip-ins in her hair. And Boebert wears lashes, too, sometimes — it looks like. I don’t know. But she doesn’t attack her for any of her [physical embellishments]. She doesn’t do that, right? But she decided to do it to me. So absolutely [she’s a racist],” Crockett expressed.

“She probably will raise money, because the racists are going to be so happy to give it to her.”

The aforementioned incident that Crockett references occurred at a meeting to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland. However, the push for a resolution was sidelined when Greene commented on Crockett’s appearance, which led to chaos breaking out in the meeting.

“Please tell me what that has to do with Merrick Garland,” Crockett said at one point during the hearing. She continued, “Do you know what we’re here for?”

“I don’t think you know what you’re here for,” Greene responded to Crockett. As many viral clips have shown, she proceeded to say, “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.”

The out-of-pocket remark led several other representatives to snap back at Greene for her inappropriate statement, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling the statement “disgusting” and told her to apologize.

Crockett also pushed back following Greene’s remarks during the meeting. She pushed against the ruling committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky) for his response To Greene’s unprofessionalism.

She said, “I’m just curious, just to better understand your ruling. If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blond bad-built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”

