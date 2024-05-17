Jasmine Crockett Flames Marjorie Taylor Greene Up Fire After Body-Shaming Remarks On The House Floor

Chaos erupted during a House Oversight Committee hearing between Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) after Greene accused Crockett of wearing “fake eyelashes.”

The controversy started during a markup to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress on May 16. Greene asked if any Democrats on the panel were employing the daughter of Judge Juan Merchan, who is proceeding over former President Trump’s hush money trial in Manhattan.

Confused by the question, Crockett stepped in to ask if Greene understood the purpose of the hearing. “Please tell me what that has to do with Merrick Garland,” Crockett asked. “Do you know what we’re here for?” The GOP congresswoman responded with, “I don’t think you know what you’re here for” and continued with, “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.”

Things are out of control in the Oversight Committee as there have been repeated outbursts from Marjorie Taylor Greene. The hearing has been tied up after Greene insulted the appearance of another member.



Greene: I would like to know if any of the Democrats on this committee are… pic.twitter.com/vl2LWpkbm2 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 17, 2024

The comments resulted in close to an hour of disorder, with lawmakers making continuous insults and screaming at each other. Top Democrat of the committee, Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.), immediately stepped in saying “that’s beneath even you, Ms. Greene,” followed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) yelling “that’s disgusting.” “How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person,” she added.

After Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) struggled to maintain order, it was ruled that Greene’s comments regarding Crockett would be moved to strike but refused to apologize after going blow-for-blow with Ocasio-Cortez. “Oh girl, oh baby girl, don’t even play,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

After the floor came to order, Crockett continued to give a rebuttal on Comer’s ruling. “I’m just curious, just to better understand your ruling,” Crockett said. “If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blonde bad built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”

After Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) jumped in, requesting to strike Crockett’s words, she prompted the triggered lawmaker to “calm down.”

“Don’t tell me to calm down,” Crockett responded.

She continued, “If I come and talk shit about her ya’ll gonna have a problem.”

Oh wow, Jasmine Crockett goes off on Marjorie Taylor Greene and Luna pic.twitter.com/AShjGfPXoe — Acyn (@Acyn) May 17, 2024

The first year lawmaker is seemingly unafraid to speak up against Republican colleagues. In January 2024, she called out her Republican colleague’s hypocrisy over a “white privilege” comment made by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC). Mace referred to President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, as the “epitome of white privilege.”

Crockett took offense to the comment and immediately stepped in. “This is something that I just can’t get over. I can’t get over the gentle lady from South Carolina talking about white privilege,” she responded.

“It was a spit in the face, at least of mine as a black woman, for you to talk about what white privilege looks like, especially from that side of the aisle.”

The latest verbal exchange went viral on social media. Internet observers instantly defended Crockett, particularly after a tweet from conservative commentator, Savanah Hernandez asked, “When did Congress get so ghetto?”

Lawyer Exavier Pope responded, pointing out the lack of accountability on Greene’s part. “’Ghetto?’ This is anti-Black,” he tweeted. “Not even trying to hide the disgusting out of context & not sharing Marjorie Taylor Greene’s despicable words prior to this moment. Disgusting.”

