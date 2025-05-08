Women by Stacy Jackson Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett Speaks Truth About Trump Administration’s Impact On Black Community Crockett told the House, "In just 100 days, we've witnessed an administration hellbent on dismantling the very systems designed to protect."







Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett did not bite her tongue when she approached the podium on May 5 to address the House about the Trump administration’s attack on the Black community within the past 100 days.

In a video clip posted to Crockett’s X page, the congresswoman and her Black Caucus colleagues made plans to resist, organize, and speak the truth clearly to the House due to the administration’s “full-blown attack on Black futures, Black prosperity, and Black freedom.”

Crockett broke things down with a reminder to President Trump that he swore under oath to protect and defend the Constitution. “We may want the president to look into what the Declaration of Independence was about,” she said. “We may want him to understand that was a foundational document as it relates to self-determination of those who had recently gained their independence from Great Britain.” Her hope is that President Trump spends some of the days in his second term to understand the idea that, according to the Declaration of Independence, “we are entitled to the right of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

Last night my @TheBlackCaucus colleagues and I took to the House floor to speak the truth: in just 100 days, this administration has launched a full-blown attack on Black futures, Black prosperity, and Black freedom. We will resist. We will organize. We will keep speaking truth… pic.twitter.com/jXkNR1YTts — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) May 6, 2025

In the congresswoman’s speech, she reflected on the havoc the president has already managed to wreak following his appointment to the presidency seat. Within the first 100 days of the Trump administration, “we have unfortunately had to endure a lot of pain,” she said, with the perspective that Trump’s team is not ready to lead the country but rather on a mission to “tear down.”

“In just 100 days, we [have] witnessed an administration hellbent on dismantling the very systems designed to protect the most vulnerable amongst us,” Crockett added. “And for black Americans, those of us who have always carried the weight of a broken system and bad policies that, the danger is real, it [is] tangible, and it is urgent.”

She reminded the House that Trump has fulfilled actions that were drawn out in Project 2025. Addressing education, Crockett pointed out the Department of Education’s quiet rescission of guidance encouraging schools to teach inclusive Black history. “Instead, they [are] attempting to whitewash history and have begun to promote so-called patriotic education,” which excludes the honest teachings of slavery, Jim Crow, and systemic racism. She addressed Trump’s executive order to reinstate “common sense discipline” practices in schools. As previously mentioned by BLACK ENTERPRISE, the Department of Education warned that schools that failed to eliminate all diversity, equity and inclusion programs would face loss of funding.

Crockett made it clear to the House that the recent decisions made under the Trump administration have a direct impact on Black children and their right to learn in safe and supportive environments. The actions of the Trump administration have also affected housing, citing HUD’s recent decision to cut fair housing rules that were initially created to fight discrimination.

