Marjorie Taylor Greene Keeps Jasmine Crockett’s Name In Her Mouth Claiming She Doesn’t Understand ‘The Black Struggle’ 

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) must be a favorite topic for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) since, during an interview with Megyn Kelly, she attacked her colleague about her appearance and pushed a narrative that Crockett does not understand “the Black American struggle.”

Taylor Greene is receiving backlash on social media for the viral clip where the host of “The Megyn Kelly Show” opened the floor for MTG to attack Crockett’s appearance and character, referring to her as “a nightmare.” Given the opportunity, the MAGA loyalist ripped into the Democratic leader, calling her a fake since her background doesn’t correlate to the struggles of Black Americans. “She claims to be, you know, from her people. She puts on this image that she understands the Black American struggle. But let’s face it, the girl went to private school, she went on to … I don’t know what college … and law school — she’s a complete fake,” Taylor Greene said.

“She’s as fake as her eyelashes, she’s as fake as her hair, she’s as fake as her fingernails, and she is such a massive fraud.”

"She’s as fake as her eyelashes…”

@mtgreenee on the truth about "fraud" Jasmine Crockett.



— The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) August 19, 2025

Other topics included the viral spat between Taylor Greene and Crockett, where Crockett was able to cash in on her response to the conservative lawmaker’s eyelash comment, saying she has a “bleach blonde bad built butch body,” comedically confusing committee leaders.

Those who live the Black experience know that each one is different; however, the one struggle all Black Americans can relate to is the constant racism from police, the White House, and just everyday people. Crockett seemingly caught wind of her GOP colleague’s comment, calling Taylor Greene and Kelly “a joke.”

“It is funny that MAGA cultist want to challenge my blackness because of my education… Remember how they challenged Barack Obama & his roots? Remember how they claimed Kamala “turned” black?,” she wrote on X.

“Y’all are a joke. Walk a day in my shoes where your white supremacist friends send me hateful emails, death threats, DMs, & posts, and then you can tell me if I’m truly living the black experience in this country. Until then, mind your business. ALSO “being black” has nothing to do with education… (BUT for the record, if it did, know that the MOST educated demographic in THIS country is BLACK WOMEN, so stop pretending like we are inferior in ANY WAY!)”

It is funny that MAGA cultist want to challenge my blackness because of my education…



Remember how they challenged Barack Obama & his roots?



Remember how they claimed Kamala “turned”black.



— Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) August 20, 2025

Both Black and white social media users jumped in to defend the outspoken congresswoman, saying she doesn’t have to explain anything. “You don’t have to prove shit to a bunch of mediocre racists, Queen,” @taradublinrocks wrote.

Journalist Jemele Hill summarized Taylor Greene’s comments as white people not having a clue about what and who Black people are. “The problem is that some white people have a narrow idea of who and what Black people are. They don’t possess the depth or nuance to understand the spectrum and range of Black people,” Hill wrote.

“They associate being educated with not really being Black, which often exposes how little they think of Black people to begin with.”

— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 20, 2025

Kelly has already sustained the consequences of letting the names of Black people fly freely out of her mouth. In early 2025, journalist Don Lemon respectfully told the canceled Fox News anchor to “go f‑‑‑ yourself” after celebrating the cancellation of Joy Reid’s MSNBC show.

