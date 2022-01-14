Jasmine Guy On Bill Cosby Scandal: ‘It’s Heartbreaking Because He Meant a Lot to the Community’

Jasmine Guy broke down as she discussed the downfall of a “legend” in the Black community, Bill Cosby.

The A Different World alum described the circumstances surrounding his scandal as “heartbreaking because he meant a lot to the community.”

In an exclusive interview with NY Post’s Page Six, the Harlem actress spoke about the heartbreak of learning that the accusations against Cosby had ruined the image that the legendary comedian made for himself.

“Just to [try to] understand the mentality, which is still baffling,” she said. “I asked practical questions like, ‘What pleasure do you get out of being with someone who’s kind of out of it?’ I don’t expect people to be perfect, and I don’t expect human beings not to falter. I just didn’t understand. I don’t know, there was a meanness behind it that I couldn’t understand.”

Guy admitted she didn’t believe the allegations initially.

“It’s heartbreaking for those of us in the business that admire him, his talent and his mind — and then as a Black person, it’s heartbreaking because he meant a lot to the community.”

Guy is currently appearing on the Amazon Prime series Harlem, about four Black women navigating their personal and professional lives after college. She is playing a mother to one of the girls, a well-to-do Jamaican-born woman.

Last summer, Pennsylvania’s highest court, the State Supreme Court, overturned Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction, citing a previous agreement that prevented him from being charged in the first place.

The disgraced TV star went to a prison near Philadelphia. As previously reported in 2018, Cosby was sentenced to serve three to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting and drugging Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. The Associated Press reported that more than 60 women had accused the actor of sexual misconduct.