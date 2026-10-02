Jasmine McCall, founder and CEO of Paybump and Chief of Financial Freedom at Split Pay (Photo courtesy of Jasmine McCall) Money by Selena Hill Jasmine McCall Joins Split Pay To Lead New Financial Freedom Campaign The entrepreneur and financial educator will lead Split Pay's new campaign focused on financial flexibility and economic mobility.







Many of the 67% of Americans living paycheck to paycheck don’t have a problem with overspending. The issue occurs when their rent, car, and insurance bills are due at the same time. If they get paid twice a month, but all their bills are due on the first of the month, it can put them in a financial bind. That’s why Split Pay was created—to let workers turn big bills into two smaller ones, while their landlord or lender still gets paid in full and on time.

After helping over 150,000 people gain financial flexibility, the fintech startup announced a new Financial Freedom campaign on Thursday to equip millennials and Gen Z with tools to better manage monthly expenses. Paybump Founder and CEO Jasmine McCall will lead the campaign.

Launched in 2022, Split Pay is an AI-powered subscription platform that lets consumers split large recurring monthly expenses, like rent, mortgage payments, car payments, and student loans, into two payments. Subscribers make a portion of the bill on the original due date, while Split Pay covers the remaining balance. Users then repay that balance two weeks later. The company says the model is designed to give consumers more flexibility when major bills collide with their pay schedules.

For McCall, the new partnership connects directly to her work in financial education and economic mobility. She left a six-figure corporate position in 2022 to launch Paybump, a career and financial education subscription platform that has helped more than 20,000 workers land high-paying corporate jobs. The Atlanta-based entrepreneur has also built a sizable audience around personal finance and career advancement, with more than 656,000 YouTube subscribers and nearly 150,000 TikTok followers.

“I’ve always cared deeply about helping people create greater economic stability and feel more in control of their financial lives,” McCall said in a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE. “This campaign allows us to meet millennials and Gen Z where they are and create more flexibility around some of their biggest financial obligations,” she said.

McCall added that she, too, once struggled with paying large monthly bills.

“As a young adult working at Pizza Hut, I remember the challenge of paying bills while living paycheck to paycheck. That’s why I’m excited about spearheading a campaign that equips people with a tool to get ahead of their finances,” she said.

As part of the campaign, McCall will help develop original content, community activations, and storytelling centered on financial flexibility. She will also oversee community initiatives intended to demonstrate Split Pay’s approach to helping consumers manage large monthly obligations.

“Jasmine has built a strong and loyal audience by making complex financial conversations feel practical and accessible,” said Andrew Borovsky, co-founder and CEO of Split Pay. “We’re excited to partner with her to launch the Financial Freedom campaign and deepen the way we engage with her audience and ours.”

The partnership comes as Split Pay scales following $125 million in Series A and Series B funding, with Khosla Ventures leading both rounds alongside Thrive Capital and Max Levchin, according to Axios. The company plans to use the capital to expand its consumer-facing marketing and experiential strategy.

For Split Pay, the collaboration places a recognizable financial educator and entrepreneur at the intersection of fintech, consumer marketing, and financial education as the company works to connect its product with younger consumers. McCall, who launched the media hub MacMedia Partners earlier this year, has also worked with brands including BMW, SoFi, BetterHelp, Printful, and Cloaked on consumer campaigns.

“I’ve climbed the corporate ladder, built and scaled a seven-figure business, and worked with the likes of BMW and SoFi,” she said. “However, this marks the first time that I can bring my collective experience and expertise to oversee a campaign that will transform lives.”

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