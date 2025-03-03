by Kandiss Edwards ‘Pay Me What You Owe Me’: Jasmine McCall Brings Compensation To The Forefront At 2025 Women Of Power Summit Jasmine McCall will be a featured speaker at the 2025 BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit.







Jasmine McCall, founder of PayBump, is a featured speaker at this year’s BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit, which will take place March 5-9 at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.

McCall will speak at the “Pay Me What You Owe Me” session on March 7. The social media content creator and businesswoman has had a profitable year.

In 2022, the 32-year-old entrepreneur quit her six-figure job as a staffing manager for Amazon. She sought to create multiple income streams on her own terms, so McCall resigned and shifted her focus to her online presence. She began curating content for her YouTube channel, where she provides other Black women with information on creating passive income.

According to McCall, her various sources of income have earned her up to $100,000 monthly in passive income.

McCall is also the founder and CEO of PayBump, a career services hub. Members gain access to “work from anywhere” job leads, interview training, and resume libraries for a monthly subscription fee. The platform also offers classes and resources designed to help members build their “career toolkit.”

The CEO uses her voice and many social media platforms to advocate for pay equity. A casual stroll through her content will showcase her discussions on negotiating wage contracts in 2025.

Her contribution to the “Pay Me What You Owe Me” speaker session is particularly relevant, as the limited progress made in pay equity seems to be diminishing.

In 2022, the Institute for Women’s Policy Research reported on Black women’s positioning regarding pay equality. According to its research, the gap varies by state.

“The annual earnings ratio for all Black women with earnings, including full-time and part-time workers, ranged from 41.8 cents in Utah to 75.3 cents per dollar in Hawaii. Black women who worked full-time year-round earned 49.6 cents for every dollar a White man made in Louisiana and 74 cents in Hawaii,” the report states.

Regardless of the state, no woman should earn less than a man with equal skills. That’s why the “Pay Me What You Owe Me” conversation is necessary.

Join other women of power in discussing ways to access higher salary bands and discover how to create both active and passive income so the power lies solely in your hands.

Check out what Jasmine McCall has to say at the 2025 BE Women of Power Summit.

