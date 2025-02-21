News by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Glenda McNeal Is A Legacy Honoree For 2025 Women Of Power Summit Glenda McNeal is American Express' first-ever Chief Partner Officer and BLACK ENTERPRISE Legacy Award Honoree.







BLACK ENTERPRISE is honoring a historymaker for her continuous and consistent excellence in the private sector. As a result, Glenda McNeal will be honored with Legacy Award at the 19th annual BE Women of Power Summit, March 5-9 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. BE will highlight the executive’s exemplary career as a business leader. She will also take part in the “Conversation That Counts” speaker series with Robin L. Washington.

In February 2024, McNeal became the first person ever to be named chief partner officer at American Express. In her decades-long career with American Express, she has fostered critical relationships with clients worldwide. McNeal has served as president of strategic partnerships, executive vice president and general manager of the global client group. The chief partner officer has consistently diversified her skill set building partnership strategy and leading key strategic initiatives and negotiations.

Born and raised in New Orleans, McNeal attended Dillard University and earned a Bachelor of Arts. After which, she strategically began seeking internships to bolster her resume.

In Time magazine, McNeal wrote about her journey to the Wharton School of Business and ultimately American Express, where she has spent the entirety of her career. She credits her large family with her ability to break through tough negotiations.

“While not all my roles at Amex have had formal negotiating responsibilities in the job description, all of them have required building relationships and navigating difficult conversations,” McNeal said.

McNeal is dedicated to facilitating growth, she believes being a boss requires authentic power.

“It takes courage to show up in the corporate world as your true self. This means being clear in who you are, owning your voice, being bold and believing in your position. It also means not shying away from showing both the harder and softer sides of your personality. Too often, leaders mistake vulnerability with weakness,” McNeal wrote.

Learn more about McNeal, the keys to successful partnership, and corporate growth at the 19th annual Women of Power Summit.

