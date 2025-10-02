Politics by Mary Spiller Jasmine Ray To Publish Memoir Claiming Past Romance With Mayor Eric Adams The memoir is described as an unveiling of hidden truths









Jasmine Ray, a former member of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s administration, is preparing to release a self-published memoir that she says will expose a personal relationship she once shared with the mayor.



The book, Political Humanity: A Memoir of Love, Legacy & New York City Politics, is scheduled to be released in October. Ray previously worked as the city’s director of the Mayor’s Office of Sports, Wellness, and Recreation, a position often referred to as “sports czar.” She stepped down in late September, just before Adams confirmed he would end his pursuit of another term, as reported by WBLS.

On her website, Ray describes the memoir as an unveiling of hidden truths. “From the shadows of City Hall to the silence of closed-door meetings, Jasmine Ray reveals her untold role in the life of New York City’s mayor, Eric Adams,” the book description reads. The summary points to themes of “intimacy, sacrifice, and betrayal.



To promote the book, Ray also posted an AI-generated trailer on Instagram. The video depicts digital renderings of herself and Adams in both professional and romantic contexts, paired with voiceovers alluding to legal investigations surrounding the mayor.



Ray has said their relationship occurred about 10 years ago, though City Hall officials have drawn a clearer boundary. Kayla Mamelak, a spokesperson for the mayor, acknowledged the pair once “dated” but insisted there was no overlap between their personal history and their government work. “The relationship was professional while working together,” Mamelak said.



Adams himself has not denied that he and Ray were involved in the past but has dismissed the book’s framing of their connection. His office maintains that any personal relationship took place before she entered city service.



The memoir emerges at a turbulent time for Adams, who ended his re-election campaign last month amid difficulties with fundraising, sagging poll numbers, and unrelenting media attention. Some political observers suggest the timing of Ray’s book could intensify public scrutiny. “If Ms. Ray’s account is credible, it could change public perception,” one commentator noted.



Ray’s publicist has not yet answered questions about the release, and the mayor’s office has declined to expand on earlier statements.



RELATED CONTENT: NYC Mayor Clashes With Schools Over Trans Student Bathroom Policies