Jason Bolden Stylist To The Stars Launches Affordable Luxury Collection At JCPenny

Celebrity stylist Jason Bolden has a new limited-time collection with JCPenny that combines everyday luxury with affordability for people of all sizes.

On Monday, August 28, the major retailer announced its partnership with Bolden where he reimagines collections for JCPenny’s private brands J. Ferrar and Worthington. Available in-store and online beginning Sept. 7, J. Ferrar x Jason Bolden and Worthington x Jason Bolden feature a variety of affordable tailored pieces made for every size, shape, and body.

Designed by the same stylist behind some of Michael B. Jordan, Dwyane Wade, and Vanessa Hudgens’ standout red carpet looks, the collection aims for a seamless transition from daytime leisure to evening chic without missing a beat.

“I want to give everyone a space and an opportunity to express themselves and feel like they have moments where they can walk through the world with impact,” Bolden said.

“I think that’s what’s important about this collaboration with JCPenney.”

The J. Ferrar x Bolden collection offers modern suiting, trendsetting separates, and tailored outerwear, in sizes S-5XL and 30×32-38×32. The Worthington x Bolden collection takes women from work to weekend and day to night with polished knitwear sets, timeless outerwear, and menswear-inspired ensembles available in sizes XS-3X and 2-24W.

“Whether you’re dressing for the everyday or your own spotlight moment, these collections continue to represent JCPenney’s belief that fashion belongs to everybody with the perfect fit, trend-right styles, and affordable price every time,” JCPenney Chief Merchandising Officer Michelle Wlazlo said.

“It’s been truly amazing working with Jason on these collections. You can see his creativity, keen eye, and sense of style in every piece and I’m so proud of this first-ever stylist collaboration for JCPenney.”

Fans celebrated the new partnership when Bolden and JCPenny shared their big announcement on Instagram.

“Coming soon! The exclusive collaboration with @jasonbolden, the celebrity stylist known for his fresh red-carpet looks. Shop the collection on Sept. 7,” the post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JCPenney (@jcpenney)

“I love Jason and I’m all about Worthington? What a fantastic collaboration!” one fan wrote.

“Not you about to have me in JCPenny,” added someone else.

The J.Ferrar x Jason Bolden and Worthington x Jason Bolden collections launch September 7 at midnight CST. The pieces will be available on JCPenney.com and in select JCPenney stores.

RELATED CONTENT: Style Icon Misa Hylton Debuts Teva Capsule Collection At Macy’s