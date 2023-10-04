Jason Bolden Addresses Lack Of Diversity in Luxury Fashion, ‘We Still Got A Lot of Work To Do’

Jason Bolden is fresh off the heels of launching his reimagined collections for JCPenny’s J.Ferrar & Worthington brands and can still see all the “work” that needs to be done when it comes to diversity in luxury fashion.

One month ago, Bolden’s reimagining of JCPenny’s beloved private brands hit store shelves. The affordably priced pieces serve as a nod to the “Everyday luxury” that Bolden has made a staple of his fashion brand.

Serving as a celebrity stylist behind iconic red-carpet moments involving Zendaya, Michael B. Jordan, Justin Timberlake, and more, Bolden was elated to partner with a mega-retailer who served as an “anchor” to his future career in fashion.

“It’s kind of great to see so many of my like counterparts and also like loads of my celebrity clients who are screenshotting their purchases from the collection,” he told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JCPenney (@jcpenney)

Bolden grew up wearing JCPenny and sees it as a “full circle moment” now that he’s teamed up with the brand and helping them score sales from A-listers. It’s a testament to the power of diverse creatives in fashion and rings true to Bolden’s outcry in 2020 against the luxury brands who showed “performative solidarity” with the Black Lives Matter movement at the time.

The JSN Studio co-founder went viral three years ago when he called out luxury brand Celine for racial bias.

“Wait really, u guys dnt dress any black celebs unless they have a white stylist @celine 🤷🏾‍♂️✊🏾🧐 FACTS,” he WROTE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada)

There were other luxury brands Bolden included in his rant and made sure they knew that “WE SEE YOU AND WONT SUPPORT YOU UNTIL YOU SUPPORT US.”

Now, three years later, Bolden is partnered up with JCPenny and sees his reimagined collections as a “possibility” of what comes out of inclusion in fashion.

“We still got a lot of work to do!” Bolden declares. “I don’t want it to be a trend or a fad and I feel like we still got a lot a lot of work to do.”

While his partnership with JCPenny is “an example” of brands not seeing inclusion as a trend and taking action by investing in diverse creatives, Bolden notes how much work still needs to be done.

“This opportunity is so explosive for me to actually show the range and possibility for underprivileged talent, talent of other, and Black talent,” he explained.

“It shows possibility. It shows that little boy like me in the Mid-West that this is possible.”

Bolden encourages other creatives and retailers to remain dedicated to reshaping the culture and welcoming talent from all walks of life.

“Be productive. Stay in front of the issues and don’t let things go by,” he says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Bolden (@jasonbolden)

The J.Ferrar x Jason Bolden and Worthington x Jason Bolden collections can be shopped on JCPenney.com and in select JCPenney stores. There are additional styles coming later this month.

RELATED CONTENT: Stylist To The Stars Jason Bolden Launches Affordable Luxury Collection At JCPenney