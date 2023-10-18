Jason C. Bass Named Director Of Culture And Programming At Thompson Atlanta-Buckhead

Luxury hotel Thompson Atlanta-Buckhead has appointed Jason C. Bass as its director of culture and programming, HospitalityNet reported.

Bass will spearhead the curation of culturally diverse programming, shaping a community-centric brand strategy, and fostering collaborations with external partners, all designed to enhance the hotel’s ambiance and offerings.

He was previously director of culture and impact for the esteemed Hotel Revival in Baltimore. Notably, Bass was the first-ever director of culture and impact within the Hyatt portfolio. His tenure at Hotel Revival coincided with the stewardship of the current general manager of Thompson Atlanta-Buckhead and seasoned hospitality expert Donte Johnson.

Bass has founded multiple ventures in diverse industries. In 2016, he established the Treason Toting Company, a Baltimore-based travel apparel and accessories brand with a distinctive focus on locally manufactured goods. As the co-founder and CEO, Bass raised $600,000 in capital and forged a partnership with Baltimore-based sports apparel giant Under Armour.

In 2018, he launched “The Night Brunch,” a pioneering pop-up dining event series designed to transcend social and racial boundaries and unite people through music, food, and community. Over the past year, “The Night Brunch” team has orchestrated more than 50 events at top-notch restaurants and hotels in Baltimore and provided 2,200 meals to the West Baltimore community through the Night Brunch Summer Lunch program.

In 2023, Bass was honored with the “Maverick Award” from the Reginald F. Lewis Museum, and in 2022, he received the “Impact Award” from MRI Programs. He received the “Award of Excellence” from Hospitality Design in 2022.

In 2021, he was celebrated as the “Icon of Culture” by the Indie Hotel Congress, and in 2020, the Baltimore Business Journal lauded his efforts with the “Leaders in Diversity Award.” In 2019, The Baltimore Times presented him with the “Positive People Award.”

