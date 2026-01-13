Jason Lee Cleared Of ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Investigation, Stockton Leadership Remains Concerned

Although Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee did not commit any legal violations regarding a “Wild ‘N Out” stop, questions remain over ethical concerns.

Lee became the center of a $50,000 probe regarding whether legal or ethical violations occurred during the Nick Cannon-hosted show’s appearance in Stockton. While the investigation found Lee innocent, its findings still left city residents and leaders questioning the Hollywood Unlocked founder’s political integrity.

According to Fox 40, an independent review by Hanson Bridgette LLP affirmed Lee did not misuse city funds or pressure staffers to put on the show, which took place in May. Months after the event, accusations arose that Lee used his celebrity relationship to bring the show to the California city, as well as overlooked city policies to put the show on.

However, The Grio reports that Lee refuted these allegations. Instead, he called the production a “favor” to “turn [Stockton] up” for future partnerships.

“Nick and the Wild ‘N Out team came to Stockton as a favor to me — to turn this city up and prove that we deserve world-class partnerships,” explained Lee at the height of the controversy.

However, his denial did not allay concerns, leading to Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi and the City Council to move forward with the investigation. The investigation’s final report, released Jan. 9, upheld Lee’s claims of innocence from inappropriate financial gain.

“The facts show that any personal interest was likely aligned with City interest,” detailed the firm. “At most, the facts reflect a possible lack of awareness of the need to consider ethical standards even when one’s personal interests are aligned with official duties.”

Despite his clearances, the investigators highlighted ethical concerns, with Mayor Fugazi also spearheading these conversations. Lee, on the other hand, called the pricey probe a waste of taxpayer dollars. In his statement, he also made digs at the council members who opposed his request.

“I tried my best to save the taxpayers from spending $50,000 to prove I was innocent, but the council clique voted otherwise,” Lee said.



However, the elected official, who won his November 2024 election, still has a long way to go to regain the trust lost due to this controversy. Stockton council members also discussed the report’s findings on Jan. 12, further debating the actions of the celebrity-turned-city leader.

