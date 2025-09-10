Education by Kandiss Edwards The Jason Reynolds/Simon & Schuster Travel Grant Is Accepting Applications Grant recipients will receive up to $3,000 to put toward expenses associated with attending the American Library Association conference.







The American Library Association (ALA) has opened its application for the 2026 Jason Reynolds / Simon & Schuster Travel Grant.

The ALA grant, named after the children’s author, offers support to Black or African American youth and teen services librarians. Additionally, support is offered to school media specialists, who are part of public or school libraries. Up to five recipients will be awarded a range from $1,500 to $3,000.

The grant covers costs associated with attending the 2026 ALA Annual Conference & Exhibition in Chicago, including travel, hotel, conference registration, and entry to the Coretta Scott King Award Breakfast. Applications are being accepted until Dec. 15, 2025. The five grant recipients will be announced on Feb. 16, 2026. Awardees will also receive recognition during the Coretta Scott King Awards Breakfast at the ALA Annual Conference.

Funding for the grant is provided by Simon & Schuster and is administered by the ALA.

In a press release, famed children’s author Reynolds acknowledged the significance of this support for the Black community. He conveyed his gratitude for the chance to give back.

“I’m humbled by the opportunity to give back to some of the folks who’ve given so much, not just to me but to our children. I recognize that this conference is more than a good time, but also a necessary tuning fork to ensure our librarians, whether new to the stacks or seasoned veterans, get the encouragement and inspiration necessary to continue to pour into our communities,” Reynolds said.

This is not the ALA’s first time investing in the Black literary community. In 2025, the association provided similar support aimed to enable Black or African American youth and teen services librarians to attend the ALA Conference in Philadelphia. As the ALA continues to support diversity and representation among library professionals, this grant shows a meaningful way to invest in those who will educate future generations. Interested applicants can find more information online via the ALA website.

