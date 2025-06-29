Education by Kandiss Edwards Florida HBCU Sees Highest Application Numbers In 158-Year History Edward Waters University is receiving a record number of applications for the upcoming fall 2025 academic term.







Edward Waters University, a Historically Black College or University, is receiving a record number of applications for the upcoming Fall 2025 academic term.

The HBCU announced it has received 11,500 applications so far. The figure marks the highest volume of applications in its 158-year history. This a significant milestone for the university as Edward Waters is one of the HBCUs that does not receive the same public acclaim as its counterparts.

A private Christian historically Black university in Jacksonville, Florida, Edward Waters University was founded in 1866 by members of the African Methodist Episcopal Church as a school to educate freedmen and their children.

The leap in applications represents a 6.2% increase when compared to the 2024 application season. Beyond just applications, the university has seen a 17.6% rise in enrollment deposits from prospective new students. The boost is a great sign of growth, and a clear indicator Edward Waters is on the rise.

This notable expansion at Edward Waters shows a broader trend occurring among many other HBCU communities. As universities continue to diversify their academic portfolios and attract a wider array of students.

University officials attribute this remarkable growth to a confluence of strategic initiatives implemented in recent years. These include the development of innovative academic programs designed to meet modern career demands. Additionally, the school is prioritizing aggressive and well-targeted outreach efforts to prospective students and their families

🚨 BREAKING: Edward Waters University hits an all-time high with 11,500+ Fall 2025 apps—up 6.2%! 💥

Grad programs are BOOMING: +153% 📚https://t.co/stM7CPWScZ — Edward Waters University (@ewctigers) June 27, 2025

A particularly key factor driving this enrollment boom is the university’s recent expansion into graduate-level education. Expanding into higher degree programs provides new options for students seeking advanced degrees and positions at Edward Waters University.

Dr. A. Zachary Faison, Jr., president and CEO of Edward Waters University, expressed enthusiasm for this achievement. “This historic milestone speaks volumes about the growing momentum, relevance, and reputation of Edward Waters University across the state, nation, and globe,” Faison said in the announcement.

He emphasized the university remains steadfastly dedicated to building upon this strong foundation by continuously striving to offer an education that is both widely accessible and academically rigorous.

Dr. Jennifer Price, vice president of Enrollment Management and Strategic Matriculant Services, credited her enrollment team for this success. She explained that their approach centers on effectively sharing “the Edward Waters story,” a narrative that resonates deeply with prospective students.

