Jason Whitlock Doubles Down On Derogatory Remarks About Joy Taylor

Jason Whitlock is reinforcing his controversial remarks about Joy Taylor amid a shocking lawsuit that accuses Taylor of having intimate relationships with her superiors to advance her career.

Whitlock used the latest episode of his Fearless podcast to respond to criticism he’s been receiving since referring to Taylor as nothing but “big cans and that peanut butter skin.” He is convinced that nothing he said was profane or derogatory and opened up a forum for debate from those who can support their stance biblically.

“I’m going to double down and stand on it because, in this moment, that type of raw commentary is necessary so that the point lands with everybody,” Whitlock said in a clip shared on X.

“I don’t think saying that Joy Taylor has a big rack is profane, in my opinion. Maybe I’ll listen to the rest of y’all. Hit me over email, hit me over Twitter or X, and explain to me how big rack is some sort of over-the-top inappropriate word or big cans is some sort of over-the-top inappropriate word. Explain that to me cause you’re talking to someone who is a recovering profanity-oholic. You’re talking to someone who you know used to say MF as a term of endearment, and I’ve corrected a lot of that.”

People are upset with me for referring to Joy Taylor as a woman with a “big rack & peanut butter skin”. That’s not profane in my view. Somebody needs to explain to me why that’s over the top? pic.twitter.com/dIeT2B8fy5 — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) January 8, 2025

He continued, “I’m not ready to go there that big cans and a big rack is somehow across the profanity line. I just don’t buy it, but maybe some of you all can explain it to me. Back it up with some scripture when you try to explain it to me. Don’t just come to me with your opinion, back it up biblically, and maybe I’ll listen. So what I said, big rack, a pair of cans and peanut butter skin. Someone walked me through how peanut butter skin is some derogatory, inappropriate description of Joy Taylor or any woman.”

Whitlock states, “Everyone that I know likes peanut butter skin.”

Whitlock is reacting to Joy Taylor being named in a bombshell lawsuit filed by former Fox Sports hairstylist Noushin Faraji. The lawsuit, filed against Fox Sports, also includes accusations against Skip Bayless and Fox Sports executive Charles Dixon for sexual misconduct.

Faraji claims that Bayless offered her $1.5 million for sex and that Dixon groped her at a party. She accuses Taylor of bullying her after confiding to her about the alleged encounters with Bayless and Dixon. The lawsuit seeks class-action status for Faraji and other nonexempt Fox employees who have worked in California for the past four years. Faraji is requesting unspecified monetary damages and a jury trial.

