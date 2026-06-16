Video by Kenneth Meeks This Unusual Advice Can Help Entrepreneurs And Corporate Professionals Succeed Javid Louis Says Don’t Underestimate the Golden Rule. It’s Still Works Today!







“Be nice to the doorman. They are the people who get you in the building.” It’s probably one of the more unique pieces of advice anyone will ever hear in their career, but to Javid Louis, director of Social Media at Ticketmaster, it was an important lesson.

Louis shared this advice with Black Enterprise staff writer Jeroslyn JoVonn three years ago during an interview for the XCEL Summit for Men (then known as the Black Men XCEL Summit) Spotlight series. And as we approach the 10th anniversary of the XCEL Summit, BLACK ENTERPRISE editors believe the advice is still relevant today for young African American entrepreneurs and professionals. For Louis, it aligns with his leadership style to treat others as he would want to be treated.

In the accompanying excerpt from the Spotlight interview, Louis offers additional insight to help you succeed. Hear it directly from Louis in this short clip.

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