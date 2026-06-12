Entrepreneurship by Kenneth Meeks Time-Tested Advice Entrepreneurs Need To Hear — To Succeed! It’s a strategy Nicholas Dillon used since starting his business.... and you get it for free.







When wellness experts and counselor Nicholas Dillon, CEO of Believe Wellness Center, sat down with BLACK ENTERPRISE Senior Digital Editor Sidnee Douyon during the 2023 XCEL Summit for Men Spotlight series, he said one of the secrets to his success as an entrepreneur, coach, and mental wellness counselor was making sure his business was diversified with multiple streams of income. It was advice Dillon received early in his career, and he stressed that to the men attending the 2023 XCEL Summit for Men (then known as the Black Men XCEL Summit). It’s sound advice he mentioned three years ago, and it’s still true today. As we approach the 10th anniversary of the XCEL Summit for Men, BE echoes Dillon’s words of wisdom to anyone on the verge of starting a business. Take a moment to hear an excerpt from Dillon’s Spotlight interview in this accompanying short video clip.

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