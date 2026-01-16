JAY-Z Wins $119K Judgment Against Godmother Of Rymir Sattherthwaite, Who Claimed Rapper Was His Father

Former Roc-A-Fella Records owner JAY-Z has scored a victory against Lillie Coley, the godmother of Rymir Satterthwaite, who has been claiming for years that he is the son of the billionaire mogul.

According to AllHipHop, a federal judge has ordered Coley to pay the attorney fees for JAY-Z’s lawyers, totaling $119,235.45. The California judge stated that Coley “shall take nothing” from the “Hard Knock Life” rapper and made the decision based on California’s anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) statute. This latest move comes after Coley asked a federal judge for an emergency restraining order after attorneys for JAY-Z stated they were moving forward to ask the court to penalize her over what has been described as “decades-long harassment.”

Her request was denied, leading to the judge’s ruling.

Coley filed a new lawsuit in California in 2025, accusing the Brooklyn businessman of neglect and claiming that he and state officials used outdated court orders to pressure her and Satterthwaite. She also stated that their legal moves forced her into bankruptcy and jeopardized her property. She argued that they misrepresented earlier rulings.

The courts dismissed the godmother’s lawsuit with prejudice in 2025, which cleared the way for JAY-Z’s legal team to pursue sanctions.

Thirty-one-year-old Satterthwaite claimed that JAY-Z had sexual relations with his now-deceased mother in the 1990s. She was 16, while the rapper was 22, when the alleged incident occurred. He said he filed multiple paternity suits against the rapper, but that all were dismissed.

In 2022, according to court records, a New Jersey judge barred Coley and Satterthwaite from filing any more lawsuits in that state without obtaining the court’s approval. The judge concluded that the repeated attempts to litigate the paternity issue had failed.

Through each attempt at a lawsuit and trying to get DNA from JAY-Z, the rapper blocked every move and has always denied the paternity accusations.

