Jay-Z Says Paternity Suit Is Full Of ‘Fabricated Allegations’

Jay-Z has issued a formal response to Rymir Satterthwaite’s paternity lawsuit that the hip-hop mogul claims is full of “fabricated allegations.”

Recently filed court documents reveal Jay-Z’s (real name Shawn Carter) request for a judge to intervene in Satterthwaite’s federal lawsuit against him, Us Weekly reports. Hov calls the lawsuit “just the latest” in Satterthwaite and his caregiver’s “decades-long harassment of [Jay-Z].”

“The fabricated allegations and claims have been addressed – and rejected — in multiple other courts and [Satterthwaite’s] continued harassment of [Jay-Z] and disregard of those orders has already resulted in a contempt order,” Jay-Z’s filing states.

The father of three claims he only learned about Satterthwaite’s lawsuit on June 3 and is asking a judge for more time to issue a formal response. When Jay-Z’s lawyer reached out to Satterthwaite’s caregiver to request more time to respond to the suit, they claim the woman hung up on them.

“[Jay-Z] will be irreparably prejudiced without additional time to evaluate and prepare his response to the complaint,” the filing states.

Jay-Z alleged 32-year-old son, Rymir Satterthwaite — alleges that he was given the runaround by the judicial system for over a decade trying to obtain a DNA test from the former drug dealer…



Satterthwaite, 31, claims that Jay-Z, 55, had a relationship with his now-deceased mother, Wanda Satterthwaite, in the 1990s when he was 22 and she was 16. He says he has filed multiple paternity suits against the Roc Nation founder that were all dismissed. Satterthwaite remains under the care of his godmother, who he says has faced “unrelenting efforts by [Jay-Z] and his enablers to suppress the truth and silence those who dared to speak it.”

The suit accuses Jay-Z of consistently refusing to submit to a DNA test, choosing “instead to obstruct and manipulate the legal process.” Satterthwaite believes the rapper’s celebrity status has helped him avoid accountability, citing a 2015 case dismissed in New Jersey after a judge ruled that the court lacked jurisdiction over Jay-Z.

After pushing for Jay-Z to take a paternity test, Satterthwaite claims his car was shot six times—a move he interpreted as a clear “message intended to silence him.”

He isn’t seeking back child support, but is instead suing for damages tied to what he describes as years of alleged misconduct by the rapper. This includes the “wrongful dismissal” of previous paternity suits, as well as emotional and psychological distress, anxiety, public humiliation, and stress-related health and mental health issues.

