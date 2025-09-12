Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Jay-Z’s Bid To Bring Caesar’s Palace Casino To Times Square ‘Makes Perfect Sense’ Jay-Z explains why his bid to bring the first-ever casino to New York City's busy Times Square "makes perfect sense."







Jay-Z is taking his love for New York City to new heights as he works to bring his hometown its first-ever casino in busy Times Square.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation has joined forces with developer SL Green and Caesars Entertainment to compete for one of three downstate casino licenses in New York City, proposing to open the city’s first Times Square casino at 1515 Broadway, right in the center of the city’s busiest tourist hub.

For Jay-Z, the push to open Times Square’s first casino feels like a natural move, given his track record of bringing major ventures to New York, from co-owning the Brooklyn Nets and helping launch the Barclays Center to his ongoing efforts to reopen his famed 40/40 nightclub.

“New York City is the entertainment capital of the world, so the idea of a world-class casino here makes perfect sense,” Jay-Z told City and State NY.

Building on a history of profitable ventures that push the culture forward, Jay-Z views his bid for Times Square’s first casino as a natural extension of his people-first approach to business.

“I’ve always looked at opportunities that can shift culture while uplifting communities, and Caesars Palace Times Square is exactly that,” he said. “For me, it’s an extension of culture, an extension of the energy and action that makes New York the city it is.”

Jay-Z and his partners face tough competition from other bids, including projects in Coney Island and near the United Nations. However, for critics and Broadway fans worried a casino could overshadow Times Square, the hip-hop mogul insists it would only “complement” the area rather than “compete” with it.

“Our plan is the only one that transforms an existing building into a project that creates massive opportunity without displacing the neighborhood,” Jay-Z said. “With limited space inside –- no retail and just one theater –- visitors will naturally flow into surrounding Broadway shows, restaurants, and shops. Add to that the unmatched access to mass transit and the global recognition of Times Square, and it’s clear this is the venue that makes the most sense for New York City.”

Caesars Palace is set to boost the city’s economy, with visitors likely to buy Broadway tickets, dine before shows, and fill nearby hotels, Jay-Z said. Community initiatives are also part of the plan, including partnerships with the Civil Rights Museum and local theaters like Town Hall and Sony Hall.

“Our goal is to create opportunity and ensure this project delivers real value to the communities that need it most,” the Roc Nation founder said.

