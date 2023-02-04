Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne and Others Set to Perform at 2023 Grammys

DJ Khaled is bringing an all-star hip-hop cast to the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Feb. 5, Rick Ross, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Fridayy, and John Legend are set to perform their hard-knocking Grammy-nominated record, “God Did.”

“God Did” is up for Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammys. If Khaled and co. walk away with a W, it would have the most-ever co-writers for a victorious song in the category. Songwriters include, Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled (aka DJ Khaled), F. LeBlanc (aka Fridayy), Shawn Carter (aka Jay-Z), John Stephens (aka John Legend), Dwayne Carter (aka Lil Wayne), William Roberts (aka Rick Ross), and Nicholas Warwar (aka StreetRunner). The previous record was held by “That’s What I Like,” which performer Bruno Mars co-wrote with seven others.

Back in 2020, DJ Khaled performed at the Grammys alongside Legend for their collaboration, “Higher” Earlier this week, Khaled, who is nominated for six Grammy Awards this year, (Song Of The Year, Album Of The Year,Best Rap Song, Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance and Best Melodic Rap Performance), presented Lil Wayne with a Global Impact Award at the Hollywood Palladium.

The 2023 Grammys take place this Sunday, February 5, in Los Angeles.

In other Jay-Z news, the Brooklyn-bred and Bacardi have announced a long-term agreement surrounding the D’USSÉ cognac brand following a publicized legal battle.

“Growing D’USSÉ over the past decade from an idea to one of the fastest-selling spirits in history has been a blessing,” Hov said in a statement. “The next phase of this journey will further cement D’USSÉ’s legacy as one of the world’s most respected brands. I am excited to renew this partnership with Bacardi.”

The agreement is billed as marking the launch of the next chapter of D’USSÉ and sees Bacardi acquiring a majority interest in the multibillion-dollar brand, while Jay will also retain a “significant ownership stake.” Evercore, notably, served as Jay-Z’s exclusive financial advisor.