 Jay-Z Emerges Victorious Against Parlux Fragrances for Failed 'Gold Jay-Z' Cologne

Lifestyle

Jay-Z Emerges Victorious Against Parlux Fragrances for Failed ‘Gold Jay-Z’ Cologne

by 111
Jay-Z (Instagram)

Platinum-selling Hip-Hop artist Jay-Z has proven that all that glitters ain’t “Gold.”

According to Billboard, the Billionaire businessman has emerged victorious in a lawsuit filed against him that accused the rapper of breaching an endorsement deal for a cologne that was named “Gold Jay-Z.”

The Manhattan jury sided with Jay-Z against Parlux Fragrances LLC who claimed he breached an endorsement deal for a cologne that incorporated his name in it, “Gold Jay-Z.” The company stated that he failed to properly promote it as they were seeking $67 million in damages.

According to the New York Post, the company sued Jay-Z for breaching a contract which he entered into in 2012. The company claims that the rapper, born Shawn Carter, partnered with them on the release of a fragrance called Gold by Jay-Z. But when the time came to promote the cologne, the multi-platinum rapper would not support the project.

Parlux specifically alleges that he refused to speak to high-profile media outlets like Women’s Wear Daily and Good Morning America; and also failed to appear at a scheduled Macy‘s promotional event. When the company devised a contest, which would grant one lucky fan a $20,000 bottle of Gold featuring an 18-karat gold cap; but again, they say, Jay-Z refused to participate.

The company claims that his lack of participation cost them $18 million, which is the amount they hoped to recoup from Jay and his company S. Carter Enterprises.

The verdict allowed Jay-Z to escape paying the requested $67 million Parlux was looking to collect. Jay-Z also countersued the company claiming that he was still owed $2.7 million of what Parlux offered him initially. He was asking for approximately $6 million in royalties he said he was still owed under the deal. That was also denied.

In a written statement to Billboard following the jury’s verdict, Jay-Z said: “I’d like to express my gratitude to the jury, especially during these difficult times.”

Parlux responded to the verdict by saying that it “believes it presented a strong case and is disappointed that the jury rendered a verdict today finding that neither side proved breach by the other.”

The company said it “plans to pursue all legal options available to it.”

Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton, is the co-founder, and owner of TheIndustryCosign.com.

×