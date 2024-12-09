Uncategorized by Keka Araújo Jay-Z Named In Federal Lawsuit Alleging 2000 Sexual Assault Of 13-Year-Old Girl Carter strongly denied the accusations, calling them “idiotic.”







Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, was named in a federal lawsuit Sunday, alleging that he and fellow music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in 2000. Filed in the Southern District of New York, the suit initially listed Combs as a defendant but was refiled to include Carter, according to NBC News.

The anonymous accuser, identified as “Jane Doe,” claims the alleged rape occurred at a house party following the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. The lawsuit, brought by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, alleges Doe was lured to the party by a limousine driver who told her she “fit what Diddy was looking for.” After arriving, she claims she was drugged, raped, and left traumatized.

Buzbee declined to comment on the case, according to NBC News.

Carter Denies Allegations

In a statement provided to NBC News, Jay-Z vehemently denied the accusations, calling them “idiotic.” He suggested the accuser pursue criminal charges if the sexual assault claims were genuine.

“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!” Carter said. He criticized Buzbee’s approach as unprofessional and emphasized his commitment to protecting children.

Carter expressed personal anguish over the situation, noting the impact on his family. “My only heartbreak is for my family… I mourn yet another loss of innocence,” he stated.

Combs Faces Multiple Legal Challenges

Combs’ legal team also denied the claims, dismissing the lawsuit as a “shameless publicity stunt.” In a statement, his representatives expressed confidence in the judicial process, asserting that Combs never engaged in sexual misconduct. The lawsuit comes amid significant legal challenges for Combs, who is facing federal charges including racketeering and sex trafficking. He remains in custody at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, with his trial scheduled for May 5. Prosecutors have hinted at additional charges in a superseding indictment.

Allegations in Detail

The lawsuit alleged the 13-year-old Jane Doe was dropped off near Radio City Music Hall during the 2000 MTV VMAs, where she sought access to the event or an after-party. A limousine driver reportedly offered her a ride to a party hosted by Combs.

Upon arrival at the party, described as filled with celebrities and drug use, the teen claimed she was given a drink that made her feel disoriented. She alleges Carter and Combs assaulted her in a private room while an unnamed female celebrity watched.

Afterward, Doe said she fled the house and called her father from a gas station.

Seeking Justice

The 13-year-old accuser is seeking unspecified damages under New York’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act.

“This lawsuit represents the courage of a survivor seeking accountability,” Buzbee wrote in the f.

Both Carter and Combs remain adamant in their denials as the high-profile rape case unfolds.

