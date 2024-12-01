Legal by Mary Spiller Sean Combs Sued For Allegedly Dangling Woman Off Luxury Apartment Balcony Bryana 'Bana' Bongolan claims the incident happened about eight years ago in Los Angeles.







Sean “Diddy” Combs has been denied bail for the third time and has also been accused of dangling a woman off of an apartment building balcony on the West Coast eight years ago.

The complaint was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Nov. 27 and allegedly seeks compensation “in excess of $10 million” by fashion designer Bryana ”Bana” Bongolan.

The lawsuit mentions Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who settled an abuse lawsuit for around $30 million in November 2023 with Combs. Following Ventura’s public lawsuit against the Bad Boy Records mogul, dozens of other civil lawsuits have come to light accusing Combs of violence, drugging others, and threatening those around him.

The balcony incident included in Bongolan’s lawsuit was cited in Ventura’s lawsuit.

According to Deadline, the lawsuit states, “On or about September 26. 2016, Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs sexually battered Ms. Bryana ”Bana’ Bongolan and dangled her off of a 17-story-high balcony. And then slammed her into the patio furniture on the balcony.”

The complaint alleges that the incident occurred in Ventura’s L.A. apartment.

“His outrageous and abhorrent conduct violated Ms. Bongolan’s fundamental dignity, bodily autonomy, and sense of safety,” the document continued. The attack occurred while Bongolan was staying at Ventura’s apartment, and the suit claims Combs entered the property “enraged.”

“This event was the culmination of a series of threats, intimidation, and violence that colored many of Ms. Bongolan’s interactions with Mr. Combs from the day she met him,” the document alleges.

Combs was arrested in a New York City hotel lobby by the federal government on Sept. 16. The 55-year-old business mogul has been charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He’s currently in jail at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, and he’s facing a sentencing of up to life in prison if he’s found guilty in his May 5 trial.

Combs continues to deny all claims against him although he did issue an apology to Ventura after a video of him beating her in a hotel hallway becomes public.

